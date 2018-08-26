Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 Low Sodium Foods To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Aug 2018

Low-Sodium foods help control blood pressure
Low-Sodium foods help control blood pressure

The recommended Sodium intake as part of a balanced diet is around 2300 milligrams. However, studies have shown the average person today consumes way more Sodium than the required limit, which could turn out to become a health hazard.

Make no mistake, Sodium like other minerals is essential for the proper functioning of the body. It plays a vital role in maintaining fluid balance, controlling never impulses and muscle function. However, having increased quantities of Sodium could raise blood pressure and increase the risk of cancer.

Nevertheless, remember that having a low-Sodium diet is very helpful in cutting down Sodium content, but one should ensure that they are able to meet the recommended daily Sodium requirement as failing to do so might lead to other complications in the future, which include diabetes, insulin resistance and hypothermia.

Let us look closer at the eight low-Sodium foods that you must include in your diet for a healthy heart.

#1 Potatoes

E

Benefits: Potatoes are very effective in controlling blood pressure and go a long way in reducing the risk of cardiovascular ailments. As they contain folate, potatoes are also beneficial for DNA synthesis and repair. They are very effective in improving digestion, thanks to good amounts of fibre content present in this food.

Nutrients: 100 grams of potatoes contain less than 10 mg of Sodium, making them a great choice for people who are on a low-Sodium diet. Additionally, they contain around 17 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein and tonnes of essential vitamins and minerals such as Potassium, Magnesium, Iron, and Vitamins C and B6.

#2 Almonds

En

Benefits: Almonds contain good amounts of antioxidants, which are quintessential for boosting the immune system of the body. It lowers cholesterol levels while also controlling blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Nutrients: Almonds contain almost negligible amounts of Sodium. 100 grams of almonds contain around 600 calories of energy, 49 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbohydrates and 21 grams of fat. Furthermore, they are very good sources of Potassium, Magnesium, Iron and Calcium.

Alternatives: Walnuts, Brazil Nuts.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
