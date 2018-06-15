8 Minutes Abs Workout for Six Pack Abs

Sculpt your abdomen and get those six pack abs with this high-intensity training program!

Crunches are very effective in toning the abdomen

Hitting the gym day in and day out and working hours towards getting a perfectly toned abdomen is not the only way to get six pack abs. You could get the same with a high-intensity training program, which includes short bursts of various exercises on a regular basis.

However, keep in mind that getting six pack abs is not an easy task and requires consistency and discipline. Along with a well-designed workout program, you should also focus on having a healthy diet that has a high protein content.

With this high-intensity training program, you could sculpt your abdomen to get those six pack by working out just eight minutes every day.

Note: Before starting this intense workout routine, have a proper warm-up for around two minutes flexing all the required muscles.

#1 Crunches - 3 Minutes

Crunches are almost found in every workout program due to its simple nature and its ability to target the abdomen muscles with utmost precision. In addition to strengthening the rectus abdominis muscle, crunches work on the improving the obliques as well.

This exercise could be performed by people of different ages and diverse skill levels.

Instructions

Step 1: Lay flat on the floor in a supine position. Position the arms behind the head or on the chest. Do not push the head or neck against the hands as it could lead to an injury.

Step 2: Lift the shoulders off the floor by using the lower back as a pivot. Move upwards until the shoulders are around 4-5 inches above the ground. Take care that the lower back is always planted on the floor.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for three minutes without taking a break in between the reps.

Important tips: Multiple variations of this exercise including the reverse crunch and the twisting crunch could be performed for variable resistance and improved customisability. You could also use a stability ball or a decline bench to perform this exercise.

Next up: Stability Ball Pull-In