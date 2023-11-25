For some, post Thanksgiving workouts can be the only way their mind lets them enjoy the festivities without any remorse. It is an outstanding occasion when friends and family come together to offer gratitude and feast.

However, after a heavy Thanksgiving meal, a lot of people may feel the desire to burn off the extra calories. Working out after Thanksgiving not only allows you to burn off those additional calories, but it also promotes general well-being.

While exercise is probably the last thing you want to do, it is necessary to get the blood flowing and sweating in order to cleanse your body.

Post Thanksgiving workouts

While the holidays normally offer us joy, they additionally tend to increase our weight. Thanksgiving is an annual holiday filled with good food and good company, an opportunity to relax and have fun.

While most people do not gain more than a half pound due to their Thanksgiving feast, it remains crucial to address the pounds prior to they start to build up. Post-Thanksgiving workouts can help digestion, prevent bloating, and improve metabolism.

Moving around stimulates the digestive system's muscles, allowing your body to process meals more efficiently.

Here are 8 effective post-Thanksgiving workouts:

1) Walking always helps

Even the simplest sort of exercise may be the last thing on your mind after a heavy dinner. Walking after consuming your big Thanksgiving meal stimulates the intestines and stomach, allowing food to pass through you faster and aiding digestion.

Taking a walk following your Thanksgiving meal can help you burn a few of those additional calories.

Benefits of post-Thanksgiving workouts. (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Nataliya)

2) Plan a game day

Playing catch or football with friends and family provides the same health advantages as heading for a walk as movement aids digestion in the body.

Anything that keeps your body moving will help it heal faster. This post Thanksgiving workout hits two birds with one stone. Planning this gameday will help you make even more memories with your loved ones, in addition to burning the much-needed calories.

Importance of post Thanksgiving workout to burn calories (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

3) Cardio

When you finally decide to hit the gym for your post Thanksgiving workout, begin your training with a 10-minute treadmill warm-up.

For the initial few minutes, walk quickly and gradually increase to a medium pace that somewhat raises your heart rate. If you prefer not to jog or run, increase the incline and maintain a rapid walk; this may be equally efficient as running.

Importance of walking (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

4) Strength training

After you've completed your cardio, it's time to begin your muscle-building program for your post Thanksgiving workouts. You won't have the energy for a HIIT session or a full-blown bodybuilding program that will leave your muscles shivering and exhausted.

It's time to start a circuit exercise routine that will target all of your muscles and burn off all of those food calories.

Importance of strength training (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

5) Barbell squat

Start with your feet somewhat wider than shoulder-width apart. Position yourself under the barbell with your chin up and your chest high, resting it on your traps. This is your starting position.

Lower yourself into a squatting position slowly while breathing in, lowering to a depth of 90 degrees or less based on your flexibility. While breathing out, push through your heels to get back to the beginning position. That is one repetition.

Importance of barbell squats as post Thanksgiving workout (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

6) Lunges

Lunges are another excellent exercise for your lower body. They mostly target your glutes as well as your hamstrings. There are numerous lung variations available.

Walking weighted lunges, jumping lunges, and stationary weighted lunges can be your favorites. Include a total of three sets of between twenty and thirty reps.

Importance of lunges as a post-Thanksgiving workout (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Lazy artist)

7) Planks

Doing planks is an excellent choice to wake up that sluggish body. Place your hands beneath your shoulders, with your feet hip-width apart, your heels pressing back, your pelvis aligned with your shoulders, and your abdominals pulled in to start.

To further engage your core, hold this stance for 30 seconds, breathing into your rib cage as well as exhaling through your mouth.

Importance of planks as post Thanksgiving workout (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Nathan)

8) Yoga

Yoga may appear gentle and calming, but it is a powerful tool to improve strength, flexibility, and balance. Yoga can help people relax, destress, and restore both their bodies and minds after the craziness of Thanksgiving.

If you want to sweat, choose more aggressive types like Vinyasa, Ashtanga, or Yin Yoga for deep stretching and relaxation.

Importance of yoga as a post-Thanksgiving workout (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne stock)

After a Thanksgiving celebration, you may want to explore workouts that promote comfort and relieve bloating. Stretching and walking, for example, can help ease discomfort while also burning calories.

Remember to not feel guilty about indulging during this hearty festival. You can always shred those few extra calories later on, especially if you opt for the post Thanksgiving workouts mentioned above.