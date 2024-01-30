8 reasons why you're feeling hungry after eating

There may be many reasons why feeling hungry after eating. While inconvenient, chronic hunger might make you feel as if something is wrong! After a large meal, you would anticipate hunger to subside for several hours.

Feeling hungry after having a meal can make you feel wild and confused. Just eat and you're­ still hungry? Seems strange, right? Not ne­cessarily. Feeding your body for e­nergy is essential.

That's why fe­eling hungry a few hours after e­ating is okay. But, if you're always hungry, even afte­r meals, there could be­ health issues. Maybe you're­ not eating enough, are stre­ssed, aren't slee­ping enough or have hormone issue­s.

Why you're feeling hungry after eating

1) Low Sugar Levels

Carb-fille­d foods turn into sugar in your body. Your cells and brain love this ene­rgy source. Insulin, an important hormone, traps glucose from dige­sted meals. It then move­s it to your cells for energy. This proce­ss happens in the bloodstream. When this occurs, your blood sugar level normally decreases.

As your sugar levels drop, your cells recognize that there is not as much energy available. That's when your body starts to ask for more food.

2) Not having breakfast

Not starting the day with a nutritious meal can leave people feeling hungry all day. According to the study, daily breakfast eating is protective against gaining weight.

Eating a nutritious breakfast fills the body up, resulting in fewer hunger feelings and cravings for food later on. It additionally serves to control the levels of glucose in your blood, which can exacerbate hunger and other symptoms.

3) Lack of protein

Some of the oldest and most popular diets emphasize the significance of protein and with good reason.

According to research, meals with a higher protein content were more inclined to produce feelings of satiety than meals high in carbohydrates or fats.

This mechanism works because protein stimulates the creation of hormones that signal you "you're full," while decreasing hormones that tell you "you're hungry."

4) Stress

Aiming for the pantry door just after eating frequently indicates that you're psychologically hungry.

You're using food to deal with unpleasant emotions such as melancholy, depression, and anxiety. Unfortunately, consuming salty, sugary, or fatty foods can encourage your brain to produce feel-good chemicals, which promotes your eating habits.

5) Lack of sleep

If you don't get the required 7 to 9 hours of sleep each day, you may gain weight. Sleep regulates ghrelin, which is the hunger hormone.

Not getting sufficient rest raises ghrelin levels, making you feel hungry when you really need to sleep.

6) Eating disorders

In severe circumstances, eating disorders like anorexia, bulimia, and other body dysmorphia diseases can cause aberrant hunger patterns.

Those with these diseases tend to drastically restrict necessary calories along with additional nutrients, generating an increasing sense of hunger.

7) Extra workout

Whether you're starting a walking program or increasing your miles for a marathon, increased activity can make you crave more food.

If you extend your regular workout by 10 minutes or add additional intervals, you may only burn an additional 50 or 100 calories, but it will significantly raise your hunger.

8) Skipping meals

With crowded schedules and continual hurrying around, skipping meals is simpler than ever.

And if the calorie deficit gets too large, it can disrupt sleep. Hunger cues can be sufficiently strong to get a person up since their bodies and minds prioritize feeding over sleeping.

Certain drugs can cause an increase in appetite. However, it may indicate a medical issue, including hyperthyroidism, anxiety, or type 2 diabetes.

People who are constantly hungry or who have lost weight for no apparent reason should consult a doctor.