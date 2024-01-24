8 shocking risk factors for osteoporosis

There are many risk factors for osteoporosis. It isn't just for older folks. Yes, lots of elders have it. This disease makes one's bones less dense and strong, changing their structure. So, they can weaken, leading to easy breaks.

Lazy living, poor diet, and smoking may play a part. Put simply, osteoporosis weakens your bones and increases fracture risk.

Among the 200 million worldwide sufferers, some could have avoided it if they'd spotted the risks.

10 risk factors for osteoporosis

Some risk factors include:

1) Menopause

Menopause is osteoporosis' main cause. When menopause starts, hormone levels shift, oestrogen levels vary, and then drop hard. Keeping bones healthy is what oestrogen helps with.

Lower oestrogen levels after and during menopause can hasten women's bone loss.

2) Alcohol

Osteoporosis is an illness of the bones that causes decreased bone strength and increases the risk of bone fractures. Over time, excessive alcohol consumption might impair the capacity of your body to form new bones as well as replace skeletal structures.

This increases the likelihood of bone fractures as well as osteoporosis by lowering bone density.

3) Gastrointestinal surgery

Surgery to decrease the size of the intestines or remove a portion of the intestine reduces the quantity of surface space available for nutritional absorption, including calcium. These procedures include those used to help you reduce weight and treat other gastrointestinal ailments.

4) Vitamin D

Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption, which helps to strengthen bones. Some people may require higher doses than suggested due to poor absorption or additional danger factors or conditions related to vitamin D deficiency. For further information, consult your healthcare provider.

5) Anorexia

People with anorexia often do not acquire enough nutrition to function properly, which increases the risk of additional health problems such as osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is when the bones lose strength as well as density, which can lead to fractures.

6) Steroids

For many inflammatory issues, such as rheumatoid arthritis, steroids (corticosteroids) are used.

This treatment might affect bone growth by making the body absorb less calcium from food while also making the kidneys remove more calcium.

So, if a steroid like prednisolone is needed for over three months, extra care might be needed. Doctors often suggest taking extras like vitamin D, calcium, and other medicines to prevent bone thinning (osteoporosis).

7) Inactivity is risky

It's a known fact that being inactive can harm your health, adding to the risk of osteoporosis. Keeping your body moving really helps keep your bones strong and healthy.

So, what should you do? Exercise­! Do it daily. It helps you grow and maintain bone mass and controls your weight. Less weight means less stress on your bones. Try walking, running, or lifting weights; these are great for strengthening bones.

8) Age and sex

Women are more likely to have osteoporosis. Men typically have larger bones as well as greater peak bone mass compared to women. Men, especially those over the age of 70, remain vulnerable.

If you're suffering from osteoporosis, it is rarely inappropriate to get treatment, as aging is a major risk factor for osteoporosis and fractures. Treatment can stop bone loss and dramatically lower the risk of fracture.

It is critical that your doctor rule out other medical disorders that could cause osteoporosis, such as vitamin D insufficiency.