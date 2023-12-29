There are many natural remedies for asthma that you can employ to manage its symptoms.

Asthma is a lung condition that constricts, inflames, and irritates the airways. This can lead to shortness of breath, sneezing, coughing, and mucus buildup. Everyone experiences asthma differently.

For some, it's a minor annoyance, but it can be much more harmful to others. As an asthma sufferer, you've probably seen products marketed as natural or alternative asthma treatments.

They can supplement your asthma care plan but can't replace traditional therapies.

Before changing your treatment strategy or discontinuing any of your present drugs, always consult with your doctor first.

8 natural remedies for asthma

1) Karpooradi oil

People with asthma may benefit from karpooradi oil. It may help alleviate phlegm buildup in your chest and allow you to breathe more easily. An Ayurvedic physician may advise you to apply the oil to the back and chest.

More research is needed, however, to determine the potential impact of karpooradi oil on treating asthma. Please consult with a physician before using it. Please do not attempt to self-medicate.

Importance of oil (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Artem)

2) Breathing technique

The Buteyko technique, yoga breathing, the Papworth method, and deep diaphragm breathing are all examples of breathing techniques focusing on controlled nasal breathing.

Breathing exercises to enhance lung function, symptoms associated with hyperventilation (breathing that is deeper and faster than usual), and general quality of life in patients with asthma.

Best natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Prasanth)

3) A well-balanced diet

A balanced diet can provide nutrients that assist our minds and bodies in various ways, including our lungs! It is possible to make breathing better and, in some situations, lessen asthma symptoms by consuming the correct meals.

If you eat a lot of carbs, your body may require more oxygen to metabolize them, which means the lungs might work harder to stay up.

Top natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mali)

4) Light workouts

While we do not recommend altogether avoiding activity, we recommend watching your breathing throughout the exercise.

Slow down or reduce your pace if you find yourself battling to breathe, and exercise only in settings where other triggers aren't present.

In addition, pulsed exercise involves the intermittent on-and-off cycling of vigorous activities.

Importance of natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

5) Caffeine

Caffeinated beverages such as espresso and black tea may improve lung function in people with asthma.

Other herbal teas, such as licorice, turmeric, eucalyptus, and mullein, have less evidence that they can help with asthma.

Some patients still use them to reduce mucus production or relieve sore throats, coughs, and various asthma-related symptoms.

Benefits of natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Brigitte)

6) Yoga

Yoga can help improve lung function and reduce stress. A simple seated pose might help quiet the mind and reduce stress.

Sitting cross-legged with your back straight and your hands on your knees can help enhance lung function and lessen asthma symptoms.

Benefits of natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jonathan)

7) Avoid processed food

Food additives, along with processed foods, should be avoided. As much as possible, the diet should emphasize whole, organic foods.

Refined carbohydrates such as sugar and severely refined starches, hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated fats, processed food additives, flavourings, sweeteners, fried foods, and pork should all be avoided.

Natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Lukas)

8) Essential oils

Researchers have studied essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, clove, and rosemary for their effect on asthma symptoms.

However, the powerful aromas these oils emit may trigger an asthma attack in some people. Remember, some essential oils risk harm if wrongly used, and kids and pets shouldn't touch them.

Best natural remedies for asthma (Image sourced via Pexels)

Asthma is a long-term lung disease causing breathing troubles. These changes have vital roles in treatment plans, but don't rely only on them.

In other words, they're not medical treatments or prescribed medicine replacements.