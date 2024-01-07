8 surprising benefits of drinking ginseng tea this winter

Ginsen tea benefits are endless. They help with ginseng tea's benefits: energy boost, immune support, better cognition, and more. It is an herbal tea made from the roots of the ginseng plant. Ginseng is a perennial herb that grows predominantly in North America and parts of Asia.

The use of ginseng dates back thousands of years in Chinese medicine. Ginseng has long been used as a herbal remedy thought to boost energy, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, reduce stress, promote relaxation, and boost the immune system.

Ginseng tea has an earthy and somewhat bitter taste. It's often sweetened with honey or flavored with cinnamon, lemon, or mint to mellow the bitterness. The tea has a light tan, yellowish color.

While ginseng is used in various ways medicinally, consuming it as a tea is a simple and common way to gain the powerful benefits of this revered herbal remedy.

Stimulant Benefits of drinking Ginseng tea

Ginseng tea contains active compounds called ginsenosides that have stimulant properties. This can provide several benefits:

1) Provides Energy

Boosts energy (Image via Unsplash/ Dominik Martin)

The ginsenosides in ginseng tea can help fight fatigue and increase energy levels naturally. Studies show ginseng can enhance physical performance and endurance. The antioxidant properties also help combat oxidative stress that causes fatigue.

2) Improves Focus and Concentration

Enhances focus and concentration (Image via Unsplash/ David M)

Research indicates ginseng may benefit cognitive function, including working memory and attention. A review found ginseng helped improve brain function, performance, and concentration in healthy adults. The beneficial effects are likely due to increased blood flow and neuron formation in the brain.

3) Enhances Cognitive Function

Boost cognitive function (Image via Vecteezy)

Ginseng has been shown to positively affect cognitive abilities. Human studies demonstrate it may improve memory, behavior and mood in people with mild cognitive impairment. Ginseng is thought to influence neurotransmitter activity, resulting in stimulated nerve growth and increased neuroprotective activity in the brain.

4) Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Reduces inflammation (Image via Unsplash/ Benxaoquan)

Ginseng tea contains potent anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health conditions, so reducing inflammation can provide widespread benefits.

The ginsenosides found in ginseng have been shown to inhibit the production of inflammatory cytokines. Cytokines are cell signaling proteins that play a key role in stimulating inflammatory responses.

By limiting excess cytokine production, ginseng tea can suppress unnecessary inflammation.

5) Heart Health

Boosts heart health (Image via Unsplash/ Oriento)

Drinking ginseng tea has been shown to promote heart health in several ways. First, studies indicate that ginseng can help lower blood pressure. The compounds ginsenosides and gintonin in ginseng act as vasodilators, relaxing blood vessel walls and allowing blood to flow more freely. This reduces stress on the heart and cardiovascular system.

6) Anti-Cancer Properties

Loaded with anti-oxidant (Image via Unsplash/ An Vision)

Ginseng tea contains powerful antioxidants that can help prevent cell damage and DNA mutations, which are risk factors for cancer development.

The ginsenosides in ginseng have been shown to inhibit tumor growth and metastasis in animal and test tube studies. While human research is limited, one study found taking ginseng extract daily for 12 weeks improved blood antioxidant levels in cancer patients.

7) Diabetes Management

Manages diabetes (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu B)

Multiple studies have demonstrated the benefits of ginseng for managing diabetes. In one study, patients with type 2 diabetes took ginseng daily for 12 weeks. At the end of the study, they had significantly lower fasting blood glucose levels compared to the placebo group.

Their hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels were also reduced, indicating better long-term blood sugar control.

8) Skin Health

Improves skin health (Image via Unsplash/ Manki Kim)

Ginseng tea has been shown to have anti-aging properties that promote healthy, youthful-looking skin. The ginsenosides found in ginseng positively affect the way skin ages. They help to promote collagen production, which keeps skin firm and elastic while reducing wrinkles.

Ginseng also contains antioxidants that help protect the skin from UV radiation damage from the sun. Exposure to UV rays can lead to fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging.

The antioxidants in ginseng tea protect the skin at the cellular level and prevent the formation of wrinkles and sun damage. Studies have found ginseng extracts can decrease the appearance of wrinkles and slow collagen degradation.

How to Brew Ginseng Tea

Easy to make and brew at home (Image via Unsplash/Reyhaneh M)

Brewing ginseng tea properly is important to get the full health benefits. Here are some tips:

- Use fresh ginseng root if possible. Dried ginseng works too but may be less potent.

- Use 1-2 teaspoons of dried ginseng root per cup of water. For fresh root, use about five thin slices per cup.

- Bring water to a gentle simmer, not a full boil. Over-boiling can damage compounds in ginseng.

- Steep the ginseng for 3-5 minutes. Steeping too long can make it bitter.

- You can use a tea infuser, tea ball, or loose tea filter to steep. This makes it easier to remove the ginseng.

- Add any desired sweetener like honey or lemon while tea is steeping. This infuses the flavor.

- Drink when tea has cooled slightly, but it's best consumed warm. The heat helps extract the ginseng's benefits.

- You can reuse already steeped ginseng root once for a second brew. Just add more hot water and steep a little longer.

Following these simple guidelines will help you get the most from your cup of ginseng tea!