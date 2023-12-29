8 surprising lemon balm benefits to look out for

There are many lemon balm benefits because its a calming plant, can help with anxiety and stomach problems. It smells like a mint relative with a light citrus scent.

Lemon balm, or Melissa officinalis, is a year-round mint family herb. It's found along the Mediterranean but also thrives well in Europe, Asia and North America.

The goodness of Lemon Balm Tea comes from its load of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. On a molecular level, these elements help to curb the chances of many diseases.

It is frequently mixed with other relaxing herbs, including chamomile as well as valerian, and these supplements have been shown to aid sleep, cognitive performance, and digestive health.

Lemon balm comes in a variety of forms, including lemon balm leaves as well as vital oils (lemon balm extract).

8 lemon balm benefits

1) Reduces anxiety

When tension becomes excessive, lemon balm can assist. It's like a soft hug for your thoughts, relieving worry and nervousness. Lemon balm has been shown in studies to improve mood and concentration.

They discovered that terpenes, which are abundant in lemon balm, can help those with severe memory issues feel less anxious. So, if you're feeling worried, let lemon balm assist you in bringing some serenity into your day.

2) Gut friendly

Lemon balm, similar to peppermint and ginger, is a carminative herb (one that soothes flatulence), meaning it's the digestive system's best friend. Consuming sorbet containing the herb lemon balm after finishing a heavy meal considerably reduces gastrointestinal symptoms, making it a fantastic meal finisher.

3) Enhanced sleep quality

Struggling with falling asleep or having poor sleep quality? Lemon balm could be your answer. Mixed with herbs like chamomile or hops, lemon balm has a calming effect. This can reduce stress and invite sleep. To help with sleeping, you can find these nutrients in capsules or gummies.

4) Headache relief

Lemon balm can also help with headaches, particularly those caused by stress. Lemon balm, which contains rosmarinic acid, analgesic qualities, and anti-inflammatory properties, can help relax muscles and relieve tension. This can also expand any constricted blood vessels, relieving headaches.

5) Antibacterial properties

Lemon balm's capacity to fight a wide range of microorganisms inside the body has proven particular efficacy against candida, a form of yeast that may lead to brain fog, digestive difficulties, tiredness, and other symptoms. Hence, using lemon balm is an effective antibacterial that can help fight off many unpleasant conditions.

6) Antiviral properties

During a severe recurrence of herpes labialis, the application of a lemon balm mint extract ointment containing dried extracts via Melissa officinalis L. leaves considerably reduces the severity of symptoms related to this virus. In vitro experiments revealed that lemon balm extract can reversibly prevent viral entry into cells.

7) Helps during PMS

Lemon balm may be beneficial to women suffering from premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Melissa Officinalis (also known as Lemon Balm) is another member of the Mint family.

This wonder plant, which has a delicious lemony aroma, has been praised as highly helpful at decreasing the severity of general PMS symptoms as well as the intensity of period cramps. Lemon balm's usefulness does not end there; another study found that it can help with both anxiety and sadness.

8) Helps with cold sores

Lemon balm's natural properties can help relieve cold, sore agony. For alleviation, apply lemon balm lotion immediately to your sore area, many times per day.

Prioritize a patch test on the forearm and continue if there is no irritation within 24 hours. Lemon balm lotions have shown promise in treating herpes simplex virus (HSV)-induced cold sores.

To encourage relaxation, lemon balm is frequently paired with additional calming, soothing herbs such as valerian, chamomile, and hops. It's widely used for a variety of medicinal benefits.