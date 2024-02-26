There are many tips to reduce scars after surgery. When you harm your skin during the healing process, there is always the possibility of scarring, whether it's a tough tumble onto the concrete or a severe cut with a chef's knife.

When you have surgery, you face the same danger of scarring because your surgeon cannot control any of the factors that influence your healing, such as your age, ethnicity, genetics, chronic condition, and scar size or depth.

Scars constitute as a natural result of the process of healing. Unfortunately, they do not always heal as effectively as we would want, but there are many ways that you can exacerbate them, thereby making them worse.

Tips to reduce scars after surgery

1) Apple cider vinegar

Create a solution by blending a couple tablespoons of filtered water and one spoonful of apple cider vinegar. Soak a cotton ball in the solution and apply it on top of the scar.

To keep the cotton ball from moving, secure it with a band-aid or a piece of medical tape. Within a few minutes, rinse off the solution and moisturise to nourish the skin.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

2) Injections

Corticosteroid injections are administered to treat elevated, thick, or red scars, with more severe variants known as keloid or hypertrophic scars. To relieve local inflammation, itching, and pain, several tiny injections are administered into the scar tissue.

According to the type of scar and the reaction to a sample of steroid injections, injections may be administered at 4-6 week intervals for several months.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

3) Minimize activity

To avoid straining the skin after surgery, one should limit doing anything on that area. Tugging or tension may cause the area of the cut to enlarge, and the broader the wound that has to heal, the greater the chance of scar formation.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mart)

4) Use SPF

Cover the cut while it heals, since sunshine may colour your scar. During the first year following your operation. Keep the scar shielded from sunlight by using protective clothing or applying a minimum of 35 SPF sunblock once it has healed.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

5) Stop smoking

If you smoke, it can affect how effectively your scar heals because cigarette smoke can reduce the amount of oxygen that reaches the incision. Insufficient oxygen can impair the ability of white blood cells to repair, increasing the likelihood of infection. The NHS gives guidance and helps with giving up smoking.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

6) Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly keeps the wound from drying out and creating a scab; scabs take longer to heal. This will additionally keep the scar from becoming excessively wide, deep, or itchy. Antibacterial ointments are unnecessary as soon as the incision is cleaned daily.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

7) Listen to your doctor

As always, you should follow your doctor's directions. Remember that you have particular requirements, so contact your doctor if you have questions about how to care for your wound or scar following surgery.

Proper wound care, along with scar care, is an important aspect of the healing process. Continue to be consistent; it could take some time to observe progress.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by michelle)

8) Eat a balanced diet

A protein-rich diet, which includes meat, fish, eggs, lentils, and tofu, can help improve and accelerate proper wound healing.

If you have a history of postoperative wound healing or recognise that the food you consume is nutritionally insufficient, taking vitamin C and zinc pills regularly in the weeks leading up to and after skin surgery can be beneficial.

8 tips to reduce scars after surgery (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ella olsson)

These are only a few of the factors that can influence recovery and scar formation. Focusing on what you can control gives the cut the best chance of healing with the least detectable scar.