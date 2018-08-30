8 Top Low Carb Fruits You Must Include In Your Diet

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 97 // 30 Aug 2018, 01:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Few fruits are low in carbohydrates and could be included in a low-carb diet

Multiple studies have shown that the low-carb diets are very effective in weight loss due to the reduced carbohydrate intake. Traditionally, high-protein foods and foods that contain large quantities of fat are recommended for a low-carb diet. To this, one could even add a set of green leafy vegetables as they too have only traces of carbohydrates. Fruits are natural sugars and are often neglected when one is on a low-carb diet.

However, staying completely off fruit could turn out to become counterproductive as it deprives the body of essential nutrients. It is best recommended to include fruits that are low in sugars but still provide good amounts of all the essential nutrients required by the body.

Nevertheless, people looking to lose weight must complement the low-carb diet with a proper training program for maximum benefits.

Let us look closer at the eight fruits that you must include as a part of your low-carb diet.

#1 Blueberries

Benefits: Blueberries contain tonnes of antioxidants and could reduce the risk of cancer. Additionally, having blueberries on a regular basis would reduce blood pressure while also improving the overall cardiovascular health.

Nutrients: 100 grams of blueberries provide around 60 calories of energy along with 14 grams of carbohydrates and negligible amounts of fat and protein. Blueberries are a rich source of vitamins C and K along with Copper and Manganese.

#2 Watermelon

Benefits: Watermelon is very effective in maintaining eye health as it contains good amounts of vitamin A. Furthermore, watermelon goes a long way towards controlling blood pressure.

Nutrients: 100 grams of watermelon contains around 30 calories of energy and 8 grams of carbohydrates. The fat and protein content present in this fruit is less than a gram and is negligible when put in perspective with the recommended intake. Additionally, it is a very good source of vitamins A, B1, B6 and C along with Potassium and Copper.

1 / 4 NEXT