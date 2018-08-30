Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

8 Top Low Carb Fruits You Must Include In Your Diet

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
97   //    30 Aug 2018, 01:28 IST

Few fruits are low in carbohydrates and could be included in a low-carb diet
Few fruits are low in carbohydrates and could be included in a low-carb diet

Multiple studies have shown that the low-carb diets are very effective in weight loss due to the reduced carbohydrate intake. Traditionally, high-protein foods and foods that contain large quantities of fat are recommended for a low-carb diet. To this, one could even add a set of green leafy vegetables as they too have only traces of carbohydrates. Fruits are natural sugars and are often neglected when one is on a low-carb diet.

However, staying completely off fruit could turn out to become counterproductive as it deprives the body of essential nutrients. It is best recommended to include fruits that are low in sugars but still provide good amounts of all the essential nutrients required by the body.

Nevertheless, people looking to lose weight must complement the low-carb diet with a proper training program for maximum benefits.

Let us look closer at the eight fruits that you must include as a part of your low-carb diet.

#1 Blueberries

<p>

Benefits: Blueberries contain tonnes of antioxidants and could reduce the risk of cancer. Additionally, having blueberries on a regular basis would reduce blood pressure while also improving the overall cardiovascular health.

Nutrients: 100 grams of blueberries provide around 60 calories of energy along with 14 grams of carbohydrates and negligible amounts of fat and protein. Blueberries are a rich source of vitamins C and K along with Copper and Manganese.

#2 Watermelon

Ente

Benefits: Watermelon is very effective in maintaining eye health as it contains good amounts of vitamin A. Furthermore, watermelon goes a long way towards controlling blood pressure.

Nutrients: 100 grams of watermelon contains around 30 calories of energy and 8 grams of carbohydrates. The fat and protein content present in this fruit is less than a gram and is negligible when put in perspective with the recommended intake. Additionally, it is a very good source of vitamins A, B1, B6 and C along with Potassium and Copper.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Diet Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
A Low Carb Diet Plan For Those Who Want To Lose Weight
RELATED STORY
Low Carb Diet To Control Weight And Live Longer
RELATED STORY
5 Low Sodium Recipes You Must Include In Your Meals
RELATED STORY
8 High Protein Foods You Must Include In Your Diet
RELATED STORY
NBA Star LeBron James' Crazy Diet
RELATED STORY
6 Highly Effective Foods for Keto Diet - Keto Diet Food List
RELATED STORY
5 Ultimate Low Carb Bars You Must Have
RELATED STORY
6 Most Satisfying Low Sodium Snacks
RELATED STORY
5 Foods Your Healthy Diet Chart Must Have
RELATED STORY
What is Ketogenic Diet? Ultimate Guide to Best Keto Diet...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us