8 ways to stop snoring and sleep better

To employ various ways to stop snoring, we should understand what this common term actually means. The harsh or raspy sound you make while breathing causes the relaxed tissues in your throat to vibrate, which is known as snoring.

Not only is snoring annoying, but obstructive sleep apnea affects 75 percent of snorers. Loud snoring frequently occurs in OSA and is followed by quiet intervals during which breathing stops or almost ceases. Sleep apnea has some commonly seen symptoms, including frequent headaches, exhaustion, being more irritable, and gasping for air as you sleep.

The sudden gasp or slowed breathing may eventually indicate that it's time for you to wake up. You might do this by making a loud snort or gasp. Identifying patterns in your snoring can help you identify the causes, what aggravates it, and the ways to stop it.

Snoring is a widespread and mostly benign condition. However, loud, persistent snoring that disrupts your sleep may be a sign of a more serious problem. In this article, we will be looking at easy at-home ways to stop snoring, with no supervision or medication required.

8 Easy Ways to Snop Snoring

There are numerous proven ways to stop snoring. It could take some time, lifestyle adjustments, and a desire to try out the various ways to stop snoring, as not all of them work for everyone. Here are some of the widely used ways to stop snoring:

1) Use an anti-snore pillow to change your sleeping position

Elevating your head four inches may ease breathing and encourage your tongue and jaws to move forward. There are specifically designed anti-snoring pillows available to help prevent snoring by making sure your neck muscles are not crimped. As the muscles relax, they allow better quality of sleep and lead to the elimination of snoring through the night.

Elevate the head to stop snoring. ( Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mikhail)

2) Consider using an adjustable bed

Utilizing the incline position of an adjustable bed can offer relief from snoring. If you share a bed with a partner, a split king adjustable bed allows you both to independently adjust your sleeping position. This will help in stretching and relaxation of the right muscles to help sleep better.

Ways to stop snoring. (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by piacquadio)

3) Sleep on your side instead of your back

Try attaching a tennis ball to the back of a pajama top or t-shirt (you can sew a sock to the back of your top, then put a tennis ball inside). Every time you roll over onto your back, the discomfort of the tennis ball will cause you to turn back onto your side.

Alternatively, wedge a pillow stuffed with tennis balls behind your back. After a while, sleeping on your side will become a habit, and you can dispense with the tennis balls.

Sleep positions to stop snoring. ( Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by subiyanto)

4) Try a mouthguard for snoring

These devices, which resemble an athlete's mouthguard, help open your airway by bringing your lower jaw and/or your tongue forward during sleep. While a dentist-made appliance can be expensive, cheaper do-it-yourself kits are also available.

It has an exponential impact on the quality of sleep, allows you to breathe better and reduces snoring throughout the night.

Mouth guards ways to stop snoring (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by akyurt)

5) Clear nasal passages

If you have a stuffy nose, rinse your sinuses with saline before bed. Using a neti pot, nasal decongestant, or nasal strips for snoring can also help you breathe more easily while sleeping. If you have allergies, reduce dust mites and pet dander in your bedroom or use an allergy medication. It clears airways, allows breathing and therefore stops us from snoring.

Clear sinus among ways to stop snoring( Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

6) Quit smoking

Snoring is common among people who smoke regularly. This occurs because smoking irritates the membranes in the nose and throat, which can block the airways and cause snoring. While quitting is easier said than done, it is a very helpful method to stop snoring and sleep better.

Quit smoking to stop snoring (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by aphiwat)

7) Avoid substance use to stop snoring

Substances like alcohol, sleeping pills, and sedatives relax the muscles in the throat, and this interferes with regular breathing. Some prescribed medications may also lead to snoring, as they have the side effect of providing deeper sleep, which worsens the level of snoring.

Avoid substances to stop snoring (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by morina)

8) Physical Movement

Although it may not always result in weight loss, physical activity is beneficial for stopping snoring. This is because physical activity not only tones your arms, legs, and abs, but it also tones the muscles in your throat. This leads to better breathing through the night as it clears the airway passage, thus reducing levels of snoring.

Use exercises as ways to stop snoring (Image sourced via Pexels / Photo by grabowska)

To summarize, while snoring may be a commonly faced problem, it is treatable, and the symptoms can be managed mostly without any external interventions. It can be caused by stress or unhealthy lifestyle patterns, but if persistent and extreme, it could have more serious underlying health concerns.

There are ways to stop snoring that one can try at home that have proven to be strong solutions, and solving this problem inevitably leads to a healthier and more proactive life.