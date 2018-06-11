9 best ab exercises to do at home

Here are 9 simple ab workouts at home to achieve great abs that everyone aspires to have.

Bidyut Ghosh CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 23:28 IST 38 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Simple exercise can result in these six pack

Acquiring a six-pack is probably high on one’s list of fitness chart. Workouts for great abdominal muscles don’t have to be hours’ long or need sophisticated type of equipment. The workouts only need to hit the right muscles and the right amount of reps.

Abdominal muscles consist of three layers – the deep, the intermediate and the superficial. When talking of six-pack we generally mean the superficial layer.

Listed below are some of the best home exercises which should be enough when working out for your core.

Beginners are better off just performing three exercises out of the list below for just two sets each of as many reps as possible with 60 seconds rest in between. One can also go an and read our article on ab workout for beginners for a complete guide.

Afterwards, having built up the endurance, keep adding the exercises.

#1 Crunch

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down flat on your back and place your hands behind your head.

Step 2: Bend your knees and place your feet on the floor. This is your starting position.

Step 3: Elbows flared, tighten your abs and lift your shoulders and upper back off the floor.

Hold at the top for a second and then return back to starting position.

Important Tip: Don't pull your shoulders up with your hands. Instead, use your abs to lift off the floor. Raise your torso just enough to get your shoulder blades off the floor.

#2 Reverse Crunch

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees together and your legs bent to 90 degrees, feet planted on the floor.

Step 2: Place your palms face down on the floor for support.

Step 3: Tighten your abs to lift your hips off the floor as you crunch your knees inward to your chest.

Step 4: Pause at the top for a moment, then lower back down without allowing your lower back to arch and losing contact with the floor. Repeat as recommended.

Important Tip: Don’t attempt to do the exercise too quickly. Rather, lower your legs slowly and in a controlled way.

Next up: Double Crunch and Modified V-Ups