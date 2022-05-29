If you don't have a lot of area in your house to move around, vast outdoor spaces give you extra room to undertake activities you wouldn't be able to accomplish otherwise. Exercising outside has been shown to increase workout enjoyment and satisfaction, making it seem less intense while also improving mental health.

Plyometrics and other movements that take up a lot of room can be done in the open space. There are even more choices for a wonderful, hard bodyweight workout if you can find a stable bench.

9 Best Bodyweight Exercises for an Outdoor Workout

1) Shoulder Press

The bodyweight shoulder press appears to be a simple exercise, but it isn't easy. With this exercise, you'll mostly target your shoulders and chest. For a more difficult workout, do the movement with your feet on the ground or raised on a bench.

Start by doing a pushup and walking your feet toward your hands until you're in a downward-facing dog position.

Lower your shoulders.

Push back to the beginning position with your hands when your head lightly hits the floor.

10 to 15 repetitions is a good starting point.

2) Shoulder Dips

Dips on a firm park seat will strengthen your triceps and shoulders. If you're a beginner, you can bend your knees. To make it more difficult, extend your legs or elevate one ankle.

Place your hands beside your hips and sit on a bench.

Slide your hips off the bench by lifting yourself onto your hands.

Bend your elbows straight back and tuck them in between your legs.

Maintain a relaxed posture with your shoulders back and down and your hips close to the bench.

Slide down until your arms are at a 90-degree angle.

Push through your hands to return to the beginning posture without locking your elbows.

10 to 15 repetitions is a good starting point.

3) Bench Jumps

Bench jumps are a leg, glute, hip flexor, and core exercise. Jump up, step down, and wait for a few counts before repeating to tailor the leaps to your fitness level. Do them one after another for a big aerobic burn. If you're a complete newbie, you can substitute step-ups for leaping by stepping one foot up at a time.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart in front of a strong, level seat.

In a squat, lower yourself to the ground.

Jump up onto the bench seat with both feet by pushing through your legs.

Bend your knees as you drop gently.

Repeat for 10 jumps by stepping down one foot at a time.

4) Walking Lunges

In walking lunges, you may take advantage of wide-open landscapes. You'll enhance mobility and functional performance while strengthening your quads, calves, glutes, and hip flexors.

Place your hands on your hips and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take a step forward with your right leg while maintaining your left leg behind you.

Lower your body to the ground by bending your knees while keeping your rear leg straight.

Continue lowering until your back knee is almost touching the ground and your right knee is bent at 90 degrees.

Extend your legs straight by pushing through your right heel.

To repeat the movement, lift your back leg and stride forward.

Try 20 steps on each side, 10 on each side.

5) Squat

A bench squat is a great exercise for targeting your legs, glutes, and abs. The key is to move slowly and carefully, isolating and strengthening your lower body and core.

Engage your core by standing straight in front of a bench facing away from it.

Squat toward the bench with your feet shoulder-width apart, your hips hinged backward, and your knees bent.

Gently touch the chair before pushing through your feet to return to a starting posture.

15–20 reps are a good starting point.

6) Pushup

Pushups are a popular and efficient bodyweight exercise. Adding a decline with your feet on a park bench will target your upper chest, lower chest, triceps, shoulders, and abs.

Place your hands directly below your shoulders, and feet on a strong bench. Only your toes and balls of your feet should touch the bench.

Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground with a flat back.

Pause before pressing into the floor and straightening your arms to return to the beginning position.

Repeat 6 to 8 times.

7) Front-lunge

Try a front lunge to kick for another lunge variation that takes advantage of getting extra room. The kick adds a cardiovascular and balancing component that targets your legs, glutes, and hip flexors while strengthening and stabilizing your core.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your core engaged.

With your right leg, take a step backward.

Step forward with your right leg and kick into the air, touching your right toe with your left hand.

Return to the beginning stance by lunging with your knees.

Perform ten reps.

8) Side to side squats

Building functional strength necessitates the use of lateral motions. Side-to-side jump squats are a great way to make use of the outdoors. This workout strengthens your quadriceps, calves, and hamstrings while improving your cardiovascular fitness.

With bent knees and tilted hips, keep your chest elevated and your core engaged, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Push off the ground to jump to the right while in a squat.

Return to the left by swinging your arms.

Do a total of 20 reps on every side.

9) Plank Jack

Plank jacks are similar to regular planks in that they stress your core while also providing added difficulty and cardiovascular activity. To make it easier, instead of stretching both legs out at once, try extending one leg out at a time.

Start in pushup position on the ground, with your hands under your shoulders and your core supported.

Jump to the sides, then back to the starting point.

Repeat ten times.

Takeaway

Bodyweight exercises are a great way to build strength and mobility without fancy gym equipment. These workouts can be done at home and outdoors, like in the park or even on your terrace.

Remember to carry a bottle of water, especially if you're working out in hot or humid weather. You may also want to bring a mat or cloth to place on the ground or to wipe sweat. Wear breathable, sweat-wicking clothing and shoes to stay comfortable while exercising outdoors.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried these outdoor exercise? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur