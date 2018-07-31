A Foolproof Guide To Gaining Weight

Gaining weight can be difficult and time-consuming as much as losing weight. Gaining weight will not be termed healthy and sustainable, if you do so solely by increasing your consumption of carbs and fat.

There are a few workout tips that can assist you in gaining weight without using any hi-tech machines. Again, the exercises that we have mentioned can be done at home.

Hence, this regime does not require you to go out of your way to get what you want. It just requires you to be determined and focussed.

Feature on a Yoga Session

Some important tips that you must remember when you are trying to gain weight are:

1. Try and eat fast. Those who wish to lose weight must chew slowly so that the brain gets adequate time to realize the food intake. However, in case you wish to gain weight, you can try to consume fast and without stopping between meals.

2. Your workouts must not be too long and should be super intense. Add weights wherever you think it is required or possible.

3. Eat whatever you wish to eat. Do not cut back on dairy products, potatoes or any other item that is rich in carb. Going out to eat is fine as long as the restaurant has a calorie rich healthier alternative of junk food.

4. Include items like beef, thick-cut bacon, chicken leg, eggs, salmon, butter, milk and nuts to your diet as they have protein and carbs that will keep your diet healthy and increase your calorie intake.

Exercises that you can do to gain weight are listed below. These workouts will help you bulk up, thus adding a few extra pounds.

#1 Push Ups

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down in the plank position with your palms and toes on the floor. Maintain a straight alignment of your body from your head to your heels. Place your palms right under your shoulder.

Step 2: Lower your body down by bending your elbows, to bring your chest close to the floor.

Step 3: Push your self up to get back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

