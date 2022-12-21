The Lion Diet has been gaining increasing popularity as its followers claim that the diet can help in transforming one's health and overall life.

This diet is essentially a meat-based diet that emphasizes the consumption of only water, salt, and meat from ruminant animals. The followers of this diet list quite a high number of benefits, including better mood, reduced inflammation, and improved overall health. However, critics of this diet have dismissed it as unhealthy and unsustainable, which can cause nutritional deficiencies and autoimmune disorders.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of the Lion Diet and share some tips on how you can incorporate it into your daily routine.

Benefits of the Lion Diet

The Lion Diet emphasizes meat-based eating patterns with the elimination of most of the ingredients from the routine to determine potential food sensitivities. This diet was originally created by lifestyle blogger Mikhaila Peterson, who claimed that the lifestyle changes she noted after following the diet have brought significant improvement to her overall health.

It is a highly restrictive diet comprising salt and water, and consumption of meat is only allowed from certain animals. The animals that can be used for following this diet are deer, sheep, and cows. You have to wait a few weeks before slowly introducing other foods back into your routine.

The benefits of this diet include:

1. Weight Loss – Weight loss is one of the major benefits of the Lion Diet. This is because the elimination of high-calorie food groups such as processed foods, sugar, and snacks makes your diet low in carbs. The meat that is encouraged by this diet is also often low in calories. All of this will result in weight loss.

2. Improved Gut Health – Elimination of foods from your diet routine can help in identifying food sensitivities which will also be effective in numerous other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and food allergies. This will help in the overall improvement of the gut health and digestive system.

3. Others - The diet can further help with conditions such as acne, rheumatoid arthritis, and eczema.

Tips for the Lion Diet

Here are a few tips that you can follow for the Diet:

1. Foods that you can eat – This diet allows you to eat only specific kinds of foods. The foods that you can generally consume are deer, beef, bison, lamb, and goat. Along with these meats, you can consume salt and water.

2. Foods that you should avoid – All the foods that are not mentioned above should be restricted in the Lion Diet. Foods that you should avoid include fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, dairy products, seafood, poultry, fats, beverages, and foods that are derived from non-ruminant animals.

3. Consultation with a medical professional – It is crucial that you consult a medical professional before adopting this diet in your daily routine. This is because this diet tends to be overly restrictive and causes many potential downsides that range from nutritional deficiencies and being unsustainable to being high in saturated fats. Consumption of high amounts of red meat can also cause flare-ups in the body.

Bottom Line

Overall, it can be assessed that the Lion Diet is quite over restrictive and dangerous, which may result in health problems over an extended period of time such as nutritional deficiencies. You should also consult a medical professional before incorporating it into your routine. You can try other elimination diets such as the low FODMAP diet if you are experiencing digestive distress.

