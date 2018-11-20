×
5 Nuts that you must include in your daily diet

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
142   //    20 Nov 2018, 17:42 IST


A Nutty Affair!
A Nutty Affair!

Nuts have been a great inclusion to snack on in most healthy diets. Why? Because they are crunchy, munchy and a great source of vital nutrients, vitamins, and healthy fats!

For many years, nutritionists and dieticians have studied the effects of including a handful of nuts in a daily diet. Statistics from these studies have shown that eating nuts on a regular basis can reduce the risk of heart attack by a whopping 60%!

So, without further ado, here are the famous-five nuts that you should include in your diet, today.

#1 Almonds

Almonds
Almonds

Here is a fun fact! Almonds are in fact, not nuts! They are seeds of an almond tree fruit. A general serving of almonds is about 162 calories per ounce (1 ounce = 28 grams).

Almonds are rich in vitamin B2, which is required by the body for overall growth and helps the system break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to produce energy. 28 grams of an almond serving contains:-

  • 3.5 grams of Fiber
  • 6 grams of Protein
  • 14 grams of Fat
  • 32% of your Required Daily Value(RDV) of Manganese
  • 20% of your Required Daily Value(RDV) of Magnesium and,
  • 37% of your Required Daily Value(RDV) of Vitamin E - A.K.A Tocopherols and Tocotrienols

Eating a decent serving of almonds can prevent coronary heart diseases, boost the immune system, can prevent inflammations, improve eye health, and considerably lower the risk of getting cancer.

Also, the magnesium contents in almonds improve bone health, reduces the risk of suffering from diabetes and significantly curbs anxiety.

Including almonds in your daily diet can also reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. LDL lipoproteins or 'bad' cholesterol is one of the leading factors for heart diseases among individuals. Eating a handful of almonds every day also reduces hunger, which in turn reduces overall daily calorie consumption.

Complex carbohydrates and unsaturated fats are one of the leading causes of weight gain and obesity. Consuming up to 3 ounces (84 grams) of almonds, each day, boosts metabolism and increases the weight loss percentage by 62%.




1 / 5
Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Prathik is an ardent follower and practitioner of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. He shows a great inclination towards various disciplines of Martial Arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Kick-Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling. His other interests include familiarizing the general community with health and fitness trends. He can be reached on prathik199717@gmail.com
