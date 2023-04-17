A promising cure for cancer has been found, and it's revolutionary

Experimental mRNA-based cancer vaccine produced by pharma giants, Merck and Moderna, has shown promising results in clinical studies. Named mRNA-4157/V940, this vaccine was given to stage III/IV melanoma patients with a high risk of recurrence. The trial was also conducted with a combination of mRNA-4157/V940 and KEYTRUDA by Merck.

This study showed a statistically and clinically significant reduction in risk of disease recurrence or death compared to KEYTRUDA used alone. The two aforementioned companies are planning to analyze these results and start with a phase 3 study on melanoma and other cancer types.

What is melanoma?

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in melanocytes, cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives the skin its color.

The exact cause of various types of melanomas isn't clear, but exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight or tanning lamps and beds has been associated with the occurrence and progression of the disease.

Symptoms and types of skin cancer

Melanoma can be easily identified by the affected individuals themselves. The first signs and symptoms of melanoma are:

Change in an existing mole or formation of a new mole-like outgrowth

Formation of a new pigmented patch on the skin

There are several lifestyle and environmental risk factors, including:

Fair skin

History of sunburn

Excessive ultraviolet light exposure

Having unusual moles

Family history of skin cancer

Weakened immune system

Early identification of these signs and symptoms can help with proper diagnosis and treatment. Most people ignore small patches on the skin, which often leads to progression of melanoma into a severe metastatic stage. If in doubt, it's best to consult a doctor for proper advice.

There are four main types of skin carcinoma:

Basal cell carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Melanoma

However, the positive results obtained from the preliminary clinical studies by Merck and Moderna have shown some light.

The revolutionary new mRNA vaccine might be the most promising treatment for many melanoma types. About 79% of people who received both vaccines stayed tumor-free 18 months later. There's no single cure for tumors, and research is going on to find out medications and vaccines.

When will the Merck-Moderna cure for cancer be available for use?

All vaccines go through many steps of trials, including in-silico analysis (computational studies), followed by in-vitro studies in lab cell cultures, and finally animal-based in-vivo studies before entering clinical trials. That ensures that any vaccine or medication is completely safe before it reaches patients, which minimizes deaths or illnesses caused by vaccines or drugs.

The Merck-Moderna cancer vaccine study results show us the path towards the treatment of melanoma and other tumors effectively without depending on harmful radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

The combination of mRNA-4157/V940 and KEYTRUDA is entering its final clinical trials. If they pass the phase, it will be a revolutionary cure for not just melanoma but also other types of carcinomas, including prostrate cancer.

