A young girl gets bitten by a rabies-infected beaver while swimming

A young girl, whose identity has not been revealed yet, recently got bitten by a beaver while swimming in a Georgia lake. The incident took place on Saturday, July 8 when the victim was swimming in Lake Lanier in the Sardis area and was bitten by a huge beaver on her leg.

The locals of a private property in the Sardis area of Lake Lanier were suddenly alarmed by the news of a large beaver attacking a young girl. The beaver which weighed around 50-55 pounds was reportedly one of the largest ones seen in Georgia according to Supervisor Don McGowan, Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

Based on the information provided by WSB-TV and access WDUN, the beaver that attacked the unnamed victim was later killed by her father. The condition of the victim is still unknown.

After the incident had taken place the beaver's body was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab for testing. According to Hall County Public Information Officer Joy Holmes the animal that had attacked the girl had tested positive for rabies.

After the news was revealed, Supervisor Don McGowan speaking to WSB-TV said:

“Once that rabies virus gets into the brain of the animal — in this case, a beaver — they just act crazy."

Following the incident, warning signs were put all across the place by Hall County officials alarming the locals about the incident and rabies in general to prevent further casualties.

They also urged them to be aware of animals that behave unconventionally and to inform the Hall County Animal Services in case they do. For people who owned pets, the authorities requested them to vaccinate them against rabies and other diseases that can cause a disruption to normal life.

What is rabies and once infected how can it be controlled?

Rabies is a disease usually caused by the bite of a rabies-infected animal. Once it enters the system of the primary carriers, it starts affecting their Central Nervous System eventually spreading to the brain and causing death. The disease is most common among raccoons, bats, foxes and sometimes beavers as well.

Once infected, rabies in humans can be prevented based on how immediate actions were taken following the incident. Vaccinations against rabies are readily available which are useful in limiting and preventing the effects of the disease on the human body.