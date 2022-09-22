Aaron Judge Shares His Favorite Core Exercises and Why They’re So Important

Aaron Judge is an important figure in the game of baseball. His huge 6'7" frame makes him a Goliath who towers over almost everyone. However, contrary to expectations, it does not hinder his sportsmanship abilities. In fact, according to MLB Network, Judge became the 12th player in MLB history who is 6'6" or taller to reach 1,000 plate appearances.

Judge, who played college baseball for Fresno State, was picked with the 32nd overall choice in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft by the New York Yankees. After making his Major League Baseball debut in 2016 and hitting a home run in his first at-bat, Judge went on to have a record-setting rookie season in 2017.

He was named an All-Star, became the first MLB rookie to win the Home Run Derby, and finished the season with 52 home runs, shattering Mark McGwire's MLB rookie record of 49 and the Yankees' full-season rookie record of 29.

Judge's rookie home run record remained unmatched for two years until 2019 when Pete Alonso reached 53. Judge was selected as the American League (AL) Rookie of the Month for April, May, June, and September 2022, as well as AL Player of the Month for June and September, and AL Player of the Month for May and July 2022.

Aaron Judge's Favorite Core Workouts

When it comes to the question of what core workouts work best for Aaron, he has said that he does a little bit of pretty much everything, from weight-lifting to squats and upper body exercises.

Judge does a lot of planks, and he strongly feels that planks are one of the most underrated workouts for the core. Judge also includes some exercises for his obliques and lower abs, as this helps him with strength and stability. Aaron basically focuses a lot on his planks and different kinds of sit-ups.

Aaron regularly performs yoga and pilates to strengthen his core and improve its flexiblility in order to shine during the explosive moment where he can hit the big shot.

Let us now take a brief look at some of the exercises he includes in his routine:

1) Tire Jumps

2) Bench Press

3) Sled Push

4) Barbell Back Squats

5) Hurdles/Box Jumps

6) Sandbag Carries

7) Tire Flips

These are the seven different kinds of workouts that Aaron Judge regularly includes in his exercise regimen. They help him maintain a strong core, which is very essential for this kind of hard-hitting game.

Why Are Core Workouts Important for Aaron Judge?

Aaron has previously said that he focuses mainly on building a strong core in all his workouts. It helps him with hitting and performing well on the field.

The athlete has always had a large build, and unsurprisingly, weightlifting is still a big part of his routine. However, it might surprise you to know that Aaron relies a lot on yoga and pilates to maintain his core strength and flexibility and to keep his muscles loose, which help him hit those long shots.

Stretching is a big part of Aaron Judge's workout and exercise regimen. However, fans and fitness enthusiasts might wonder why exactly it is so necessary for him. The reason is that there are numerous moving pieces in Judge's swing that must come together rapidly.

Initially, Judge would execute a high leg kick while recognizing and timing a pitch. As his bottom half moves towards the pitcher, his upper half turns away. Consider extending a rubber band using your thumb and index finger. This is the type of energy created by Aaron Judge while playing on the field. Next, imagine firing the rubber band. This is essentially what occurs when Judge swings.

This exerts enormous strain on Judge's abdominal, hip, and back muscles. Yoga and pilates allow Judge to attain maximal range of motion, so he may unleash his full strength without injuring himself.

Long-limbed players are known to face difficulties in the game, and the competition tends to be tougher for them. However, because Aaron Judge is so athletically endowed and possesses such fast-twitching ability, he does not need to swing hard in order to hit the ball far.

