6 Ways to Achieve Long-Term Happiness

Happiness is the central goal of our lives. Our actions are geared toward accomplishing the goals that would make us happy. This idea has been enshrined in the American Constitution: "We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Thus, the founding fathers of the United States gave the pursuit of happiness the status of a legally protected right.

What makes us happy? If you think about yourself 15 years from now, what do you think will make you happy or content? Many recent surveys conducted on millenials have asked them what their most important life goals were and over 80% of the results showed that they want to be rich. Other answers included good jobs or becoming famous.

Day in and day out, we push ourselves and have been told that material success is essential for a good or happy life. This sense of a "happy life" has been passed down to us by our parents, teachers, friends, and others. What is happiness? It can mean two things. Firstly, it is the feeling of joy that can be fleeting or lasting longer and secondly, it is the satisfaction about one's life being fulfilling and meaningful.

Ways to Achieve Long-Term Happiness

Happiness does not happen; it is achieved with conscious effort. So what are the things we should we working on to get happy? Here are research-backed ways to achieve long-term happiness.

1. Kindness

Top of the list is that we should seek more opportunities to show kindness. How do we know that being kind makes us happier? You can see that those who are kind tend to be happier even when ranking low in other parameters such as job, wealth, social status, etc. While it is good to have a great career that keeps you financially well off, try doing one act of kindness a day, as simple as appreciating what your coworker has done. Soon, you will notice a qualitative improvement in your outlook and state of mind.

2. Social Connections

We grow with our social connections. When was the last time you spent quality time with your friends and family? We currently don't have the opposite of the word 'loneliness' but if there was, one should be aiming directly for it. Good relationships and connections can make you less vulnerable to premature death. Research also shows that it is not just very close relationships that add to our happiness but also random and brief ones. Has anyone complimented you on a bus or train ride? You would have noticed how immediately it lit up your mood.

3. Time Affluence

The word "affluence" has been associated with being financially rich and living the lifestyle that matches it. However, psychologists emphasize the importance of time affluence. It referst to having a time surplus to do things that matter the most for a happy life: playing with your child, supporting your spouse/partner, helping out a friend, volunteering for your community, and so on. Millennials have shown that they prefer careers that give them time affluence.

Happiness is spending time with loved ones. ( Photo by laura garcia via pexels )

4. PERMA

PERMA is one of several models researchers have developed to provide insight into how we can create a flourishing life. The key components of this model are:

Positive Emotions

Not just happiness, but we can also enhance our lives by focusing on hope, interest, compassion, gratitude, and pride. We can increase positive emotions by engaging in things we like, listening to uplifting songs, or journaling.

Engagement

We are more likely to engage in an activity when it is moderately challenging and yet it is in line with our skill. If the challenge is too difficult and our skill is low, we are likely to fail at it. If the challenge is too easy and our skill is high, we will be bored.

Relationships

Relationships in the PERMA model refer to feeling supported, loved, and valued by others.You can connect with people by joining classes that match your interests or writing a letter or mail to a loved one.

Meaning

A sense of meaning or purpose can help individuals live better and also help them through difficult situations. For this, one can join an NGO or engage in spiritual work.

Accomplishment

Reflecting on our past successes or working toward new ones can enhance happiness and keep us going. One way to do this is to come up with creative ways to celebrate your achievements.

5. Mindfulness

Our minds tend to wander constantly throughout the day. You may have a lot of work, but you may end up thinking about dinner or a past break-up. Being mindful of remaining happy will help you beat the blues and accomplish your tasks well. Focused breathing and simple stretching can be your mindfulness practice. You can think mindfully about the uplifting effect of compassion to see a visible change in your mood.

6. Healthy Habits

A happy mind lives in a healthy body. Any form of physical exercise is great for the mind, too. Exercise releases the "feel-good" hormones and automatically enhances your happiness. Another habit that enhances happiness is "sleep hygiene." Sleep deprivation is a major cause of several psychological disorders. Aim for 5 to 7 hours of sleep every night.

Takeaway

Feeling good is important to not just get through the everyday grind but also find meaning in life. Despite factors outside our control, we can be happy through our thoughts and actions. If you think positive and work constantly at making others happy, it will come back to you as happiness.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore