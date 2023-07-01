Aching Shoulders: Recognizing the Symptoms of Rotator Cuff Tears

To understand the symptoms of rotator cuff tear, it is important to know about the condition first.

Your shoulder joint includes your rotator cuff. The top of your upper arm bone is securely held in your shoulder socket by a collection of muscles and tendons. When you rotate your arm in any direction, your shoulder remains steady thanks to the rotator cuff.

For an early diagnosis and prompt treatment of a torn rotator cuff, recognition of the symptoms is crucial. Before getting to the symptoms of rotator cuff tears, let us know what causes it in the first place.

What Causes Rotator Cuff Tears

Rotator cuff tears can happen for a number of reasons, including:

Age: As tendons and muscles naturally deteriorate with time, the rotator cuff may become weaker and more prone to injury.

Repetitive stress: Lifting heavy objects, throwing, painting, or other repetitive overhead actions can eventually weaken the rotator cuff tendons.

Shoulder pain is one of the prime symptoms of rotator cuff tears. (Image Pexels/ Kampus Production)

Trauma or injury: An acute tear in the rotator cuff tendons can be brought on by a rapid fall, direct impact, or lifting of a large object.

Bad posture: Long-term poor posture can cause muscular imbalances and tension on the rotator cuff tendons, especially when it involves rounded shoulders.

Common Symptoms of Rotator Cuff Tears

Tendons pulling away from the arm bone is what leads to rotator cuff tears. An injury such as overuse or another one may cause a tear. Two to four million Americans suffer from rotator cuff issues each year in the United States.

Here are the common symptoms of rotator cuff tears:

Shoulder pain: A deep, throbbing shoulder pain that gets worse with movement, especially while lifting or reaching upward.

Weakness: Difficulty carrying out tasks that need strong arms and shoulders, such as lifting things or reaching behind the back.

Bad posture can result in rotator cuff tear. (Image via Pexels/ Kindel Media)

Limited range of motion: Difficulty twisting or lifting the arm away from the body, or moving the shoulder through its entire range of motion.

Nighttime discomfort: Shoulder pain that can worsen when lying on the affected side, causing discomfort and disrupting sleep.

Stiffness in shoulders: Shoulder stiffness is the sensation of overall stiffness or tightness in the shoulder joint, which can interfere with normal tasks.

Exercises for a Torn Rotator Cuff

Now that you know the symptoms of rotator cuff tears, you can easily identify if you are suffering from the same.

In case you find yourself suffering from this condition, here are the exercises to help you out:

Pendulum swings: Stand and stoop, placing your unharmed arm on a firm surface. Swing the damaged arm gently in circular, side-to-side, and back-and-forth motions. This exercise encourages mild movement and enhances blood circulation in the region.

Scapular squeezes: Sit or stand straight when performing scapular squeezes. Put your shoulder blades together, hold for a few seconds, and then let go. To strengthen the muscles surrounding the rotator cuff and to increase scapular stability, perform this exercise repeatedly.

External rotations: Hold a resistance band or light dumbbell with your elbow bent at a 90-degree angle and your forearm parallel to the floor for external rotations. Return to the beginning position after rotating your forearm outward in opposition to the resistance. This workout concentrates on the rotator cuff's external rotator muscles.

Shoulder exercises can help relieving symptoms of rotator cuff tears. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Wall slides: Place your feet a little bit away from the wall as you lean against it. Keep your elbows and wrists in contact with the wall as you slide your arms up the wall. Wall slides exercise works the rotator cuff muscles and helps to increase shoulder mobility.

Even though not all rotator cuff tears necessitate surgery, regular commitment to an effective exercise regimen can frequently help control symptoms and encourage healing. To choose the right workouts for your particular condition and prevent aggravating the injury, you must speak with a healthcare provider.

For an early diagnosis and effective treatment, it's critical to recognize the symptoms of rotator cuff tears. It's crucial to consult a doctor if you develop any of the symptoms indicated above, including chronic shoulder pain, weakness, or restricted range of motion.

Specific exercises can help reduce pain, strengthen the rotator cuff, and perhaps avert the need for surgery when done under professional supervision.

