Acid reflux back pain: Effective ways to treat it

Acid reflux back pain is a condition that severely affects a person's overall well-being. The complex interplay between gastrointestinal distress and musculoskeletal discomfort can have a major impact on one's quality of life.

Understanding the complex association between acid reflux and back pain, as well as effective preventative and treatment strategies, is critical for people seeking relief and overall well-being.

To evaluate whether your back discomfort is caused by GERD, one should consider your other symptoms, including heartburn, which can migrate from your chest and neck to your lower back and the area between your shoulder blades.

An incident of GERD, which is usually caused by eating too rapidly or too much, may leave one feeling debilitated, especially if you are also experiencing back pain.

Acid reflux back pain

Back pain is defined as an acute discomfort that can be felt in the back or spine. Both of these conditions may be linked since acid reflux can induce a burning sensation throughout the throat and chest that spreads to the back. This causes discomfort and soreness in both the upper and lower backs.

The reason it occurs in the first place is owing to a hunched-over posture while eating a meal. The posture, as well as the stance, are very important because they may offset the pressure exerted on the stomach and diaphragm, thus affecting how the body digests food.

Food consumption is one of the most prominent causes of GERD-related back pain, although most patients believe that this is restricted to eating trigger foods.

Because everyone possesses distinct thresholds for what causes heartburn, additional factors such as how much you eat, the frequency that you eat, and how frequently you eat all influence how likely you are to suffer soreness between the shoulder blades.

How to treat acid reflux and back pain

1) Maintain a healthy weight

Your chance of having GERD increases as you gain weight. Excessive weight puts unnecessary strain on the abdomen, which promotes acid reflux. Regular physical exercise and maintaining an appropriate weight can successfully relieve the discomfort produced by acid reflux-related back pain.

acid reflux back pain (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel andres)

2) Support groups

There are many groups of support for chronic pain available online, and there may be one or more local organisations in your region that meet in person. Talking with people who are currently going through similar issues can be beneficial, and you may hear strategies that have worked for another person.

acid reflux back pain (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by fauxels)

3) Antacids

Antacids may help with minor acid reflux; however, they shouldn't be used for serious signs or for daily use.

Antacids such as Mylanta, Rolaids, and Tums neutralise stomach acid, which can help you feel better faster. Antacids can be purchased over the counter. If acid reflux occurs regularly, you should seek medical attention.

acid reflux back pain (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by shvets)

4) Ginger

Ginger can be used as an efficient home treatment for a variety of stomach ailments. Ginger relieves indigestion as well as acid reflux by moving food through the gut and preventing bloating. It keeps food from lingering inside the stomach for a prolonged period, which can cause excess acid production.

acid reflux back pain (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by angele)

5) Avoid stress

Long-term stress is among the most probable causes of back pain and acid reflux. Some people experience heartburn as a consequence of stress, and managing back discomfort, especially when it lasts or becomes chronic, may be unpleasant.

Chronic pain might prevent a person from performing or participating in things they enjoy, including playing sports or going to see friends. This continual stress may worsen acid reflux, resulting in comorbidity.

Importance of sunscreen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne)

Got acid reflux back pain? Changed your diet but no relief? Get to your doctor. Untreated severe acid reflux can leave you in unending severe pain.

Don't wait until it gets to that point. Go see your doctor. They can unravel the mystery for you.