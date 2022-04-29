AcroYoga and its benefits

AcroYoga (combination of acro + yoga) has become a trend that’s all over social media lately. But what started as a trend has grown into an inspirational movement for people all over the world.

AcroYoga, also called tandem yoga or partner yoga, is a fun way to challenge your limits and strengthen your mind/body connection.

It’s also a great way to have fun, meet new people, and gain new skills in hand balancing, flexibility, strength, and balance while escaping the pressures of everyday life.

What is AcroYoga?

The easiest way to explain AcroYoga is by breaking down the name. “Acro” stems from acrobatics, which means you perform moves in a group that have been practiced and perfected to make it look easy. The goal of AcroYoga is not just to perform a move but also to focus on teamwork, connection and trust.

The roles in AcroYoga are named base, flyer, and spotter.

• The base has the most contact with the ground, supporting the flyer with their feet or hands. The base can be in a seated or standing position.

• The flyer elevates off the ground and requires core strength and balance.

• Spotters protect the flyer from falling and help them land correctly by giving recommendations on form.

Benefits of Acroyoga

AcroYoga is a dynamic exercise. Your body performs a wide range of movements and adapts to different postures.

• Strengthens the body: AcroYoga is a fun dynamic workout. Your body moves through a full range of motion and balances at various locations. The result is a fantastic approach to build muscle strength.

• Creates a sense of balance: According to a review of research published in 2015, yoga-based workouts can aid enhance balance and mobility.

• Increases self-assurance: According to several research, doing yoga on a daily basis might boost self-esteem and confidence. AcroYoga may help you tap into your inner strength in a major manner because it involves a lot of determination.

• Concentration is improved: Yoga has been shown in studies to boost concentration and thinking capacity.

How to Get Started with the AcroYoga:

You can learn these three moves in the comfort of your house if you are a beginner at AcroYoga.

#1 Begin with Fish on a Leaf - This pose will give you time to get comfortable with the poses, so nobody needs to go airborne right away.

Here's how to do it:

The base begins by sitting on their knees, hinging forward at the hips, and extending arms out to rest on the floor in front of them. (They'll be in Child's pose.)

The flyer lies faceup on top of the base's back. The flyer may extend legs and arms, or completely relax.

#2 Plank Press: This is an easy way to learn how to work together, balance, and support each other in AcroYoga.

Here's how to do it:

The base begins by lying on their back with their knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

The flyer begins by standing at the base's feet, facing them.

The base places their feet on the front of the flyer's hips, then brings their knees toward their chest, activating core muscles to help stabilize the body in a straight line, hands at their sides.

The base continues to bring knees toward chest until they are ready to support and balance the flyer's weight. If possible, they should straighten legs and lift the flyer off the ground until the torsos are parallel.

If needed, holding hands can support with balance.

#3 Jedi Plank

This is a core-strengthening pose for both the base and the flyer. The base will use their arms to hold up the flyer's legs, and the flyer will use their core to maintain balance.

To start the Jedi Plank pose:

The base lies on the floor on their back, legs outstretched.

The flyer stands facing the base's feet.

The flyer grips one ankle and brings one leg at a time over their head until they are in Plank Pose supported entirely by the base.

As an option, both base and flyer can hinge at hips, keeping legs and arms straight.

Safety Tips

AcroYoga can be a fun, active form of yoga for many people. But if you’re not careful, it can also be dangerous. Here are some safety tips to help you stay safe and have fun:

Warm up: It’s important to warm up before any activity, but especially before AcroYoga poses that require lots of strength and coordination. This may help prevent injury.

Take your time: AcroYoga is challenging for most people, even if you’ve done other forms of yoga before. So take your time getting into the pose. Start with a form that’s easier for you, like a high flying starfish, and work your way up to more difficult poses over time.

Communication is key: When practicing AcroYoga, communication is extra-important because you need to make sure all participants are ready to get into the pose and committed to moving at the same pace. So make sure everyone agrees on an intention before each pose begins!

Pick the right partner(s): When it comes to AcroYoga, trust is super important — so only practice with partners that you trust. Make sure they’re serious about safety and aren’t trying

Takeaway

AcroYoga is a great way to mix things up while working on your core and increasing flexibility. If you’re considering getting in on the action, just be sure to get the proper training and stretch beforehand.

