Acupuncture for anxiety: Alternative approaches for relief

Acupuncture for anxiety is not a new invention or a new tool. Acupuncture started thousands of years ago in China and is one of the world's oldest medical practices.

The needles are pricked to stimulate the nerve cells, giving a direction to your brain. How is this practice relevant now? Research shows that it's associated to nerve repair.

In clinical practice, there has been an increase in number of clients who report symptoms related to anxiety and stress. The main complaints are restlessness, insomnia, palpitations, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, headache, irritability, low energy, sweating and muscle tension.

Acupuncture for anxiety is now recognized as a complementary approach to deal with these physical symptoms.

Acupuncture for stress and anxiety

Acupuncture for anxiety is done in wellness clinics. (Image via Vecteezy)

Complementary therapy has come up recently, as individuals are looking at holistic growth.

There are many potential benefits of acupuncture that can help with mental and physical conditions. The biggest myth around acupuncture for anxiety is that the needles hurt, but in fact they barely feel like a prick. Unlike the common stereotype, acupuncture is not just for pain conditions. It can be a natural and effective way to address stress and anxiety.

Acupuncture sessions can help you feel more relaxed and more comfortable. Generally, mental health professionals encourage clients to seek what works for them outside the sessions.

Some clients may choose the process of acupuncture, as it stimulates the release of endorphins, which are mood enhancing and uplifting hormones. That helps clients feel grounded, relaxed and in control.

It's also associated with the production and release of various neurotransmitters, like serotonin, dopamine and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). These neurotransmitters play a crucial role in mood regulation, and imbalances are often associated with anxiety and other mental health issues.

The idea is that through accupuncture, at least some of the hormonal balance can be achieved.

How does acupuncture for anxiety work?

Acupuncture for anxiety is gaining popularity, but is it for you? (Image via Vecteezy)

The explanation for how acupuncture works is pretty simple. Acupuncture (when performed by fully qualified and experienced acupuncturists) has the ability to slow the body’s production of stress hormones.

As mentioned earlier, it can serve multiple functions. That doesn't mean accupuncture can take your anxiety and worries away, but it can help you achieve some calmness.

Generally, Chinese medicine describes that an energy force regulates the body’s overall health. Like blood in the circulatory system, this energy force moves throughout the body via pathways called meridians.

When experiences like injury, stress, poor nutrition or change in environment disrupt the flow of this energy, health issues may arise. To regulate anxiety, you need some physical support, and this may be an effective way to do it. There are constraints on research findings for acupuncture for health and well-being, but general reports say that it somewhat works.

Depending on the area of insertion, acupuncture for anxiety stimulates certain painkilling chemicals. What that does is enhances the body's natural ability to heal. It also stimulates the part of the brain that controls emotions, including stress and anxiety.

Acupuncture for anxiety: Can I give it a try?

Depending on your pain points and areas of anxiety can create more difficulties. (Image via Vecteezy)

Anxiety is a typical response of our body. However, sometimes it can disrupt functioning and create emotional dysregulation.

Acupuncture restores the body to balance and helps you feel more in your body and more in control. As acupuncture regulates the body’s chemical balance naturally, treatments can may be particularly helpful for those who want to stop or limit drug use.

People treated with acupuncture for anxiety may see results after only a few sessions. The results can vary depending on the number of sessions and continued treatment.

It also means that a certain level of expertise and precision is required in using the needles. If you think you might benefit from it, you can give it a try but with a professional consultation.

Acupuncture is often used as a complementary therapy. That means it can be used alongside other treatment approaches for anxiety, such as cognitive behavioral therapy or medication. It may enhance the effectiveness of these treatments and provide additional support in managing anxiety symptoms.

If you're considering acupuncture as a treatment option for anxiety, it's crucial to consult a qualified acupuncturist or healthcare professional. Based on advice, you can seek the right treatment for yourself.

Additionally, it's important to continue any ongoing treatments for managing your anxiety. Remember that if the internet tells you that acupuncture for anxiety will work for you, it may not necessarily work that way.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.