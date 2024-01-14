Acupuncture for vertigo: Does it really help?

If you or someone you know have vertigo, you might have considered acupuncture for vertigo. But does it help? And if it does, then how?

Before getting to these answers, let us understand vertigo and acupuncture.

The impression that one's surroundings or the room itself are spinning is known as vertigo, and for some people, it can be a daily occurrence. Those who experience these uncomfortable episodes of vertigo are always looking for ways to relieve their symptoms; one such approach is acupuncture for vertigo.

In the wake of supplementary treatment options, acupuncture for vertigo can actually help.

What is acupuncture?

Acupuncture is a conventional Chinese medicine technique used to treat ailments and their symptoms, including pain. Several distinct "acupoints" on the patient's body are punctured with extremely thin steel needles by the acupuncturist during the session.

The purpose of the needles is to bring the body's energy, or "qi," back into balance and stimulate the release of organic compounds that help patients combat their sickness or unpleasant symptoms. This kind of treatment has been shown to be beneficial in numerous investigations.

Acupuncture for vertigo: How does it help?

Vertigo may feel like spinning surroundings. (Image via Unsplash/ Brannon Naito)

Acupuncture for vertigo usually focuses on particular acupuncture sites on the head, neck, and ears. It is thought that stimulating these areas will improve blood flow, lessen inflammation, and support the body's general balance. Acupuncture may help reduce vertigo symptoms by influencing neurotransmitters and modulating the central nervous system, according to certain research.

If the source of the vertigo is a chronic illness, acupuncture treatment might not be able to address it, but it can significantly improve symptoms of the condition. Studies have demonstrated that acupuncture not only lessens vertigo symptoms but also enhances heart rate variability, making it a safe and successful treatment for the majority of patients.

How to use acupuncture for vertigo?

Vertigo can be treated with acupuncture. (Image via Unsplash/ Katherine Hanon)

A series of sessions with a licensed acupuncturist are required when using acupuncture for vertigo. This is a detailed explanation of how acupuncture is commonly used to treat vertigo:

Speak with a Healthcare Professional: It's important to speak with your primary healthcare practitioner before thinking about getting acupuncture. They can assist in identifying the root cause of your dizziness and assess whether acupuncture is a good complementary treatment for your particular circumstance.

Look for a qualified and seasoned acupuncturist: You can investigate internet reviews or ask friends or your healthcare practitioner for recommendations. Verify the acupuncturist's background in treating vertigo or similar disorders.

First Assessment: The acupuncturist will perform a comprehensive evaluation of your general health, medical background, and vertigo symptoms during your first acupuncture session. They might inquire about any triggers, the frequency and severity of your vertigo episodes, and other pertinent details.

Tailored Treatment Strategy: The acupuncturist will create a customized treatment strategy based on the evaluation. The acupuncture points to be targeted, the frequency of sessions, and the anticipated length of treatment will all be included in this plan.

Acupuncture sessions: Acupuncture entails the insertion of tiny needles into particular body sites. For vertigo, the acupuncturist may focus on points connected to the ear, head, and neck. Usually, the needles are kept in while you comfortably rest for 20 to 30 minutes. The intensity and underlying cause of your vertigo may determine how many sessions are needed.

Keep in mind that acupuncture for vertigo is a supplementary therapy and that each individual will respond differently to it. Before beginning any new therapy, always get advice from your healthcare professional. For comprehensive care, collaborate with your acupuncturist and your medical team.