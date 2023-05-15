Add EZ bar curls to your arms routine for muscular and toned biceps

EZ bar curl is a popular exercise used to target the muscles of the upper arm, specifically the biceps.

It's performed using an EZ bar, which is a modified barbell with angled handgrips. The angled grips reduce stress on the wrists and allow for a more comfortable grip.

How to perform EZ bar curls and its variations

Here's how to do an EZ bar curl:

Start by standing up straight with feet shoulder-width apart.

Grasp the EZ bar with an underhand grip (palms facing upward) at the outer angled handgrips and hands kept at a distance which is slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Let the arms fully extend downward, keeping the elbows close to your sides. This is the starting position.

Keeping the upper arms stationary, exhale, and curl the bar upward by contracting the biceps. Focus on squeezing the biceps at the top of the movement.

Continue to raise the bar till the forearms are almost perpendicular to the floor and biceps are fully contracted. Hold the position for a brief pause, and squeeze the biceps.

In a controlled manner, inhale, and slowly lower the bar back to the starting position. Fully extend your arms, and repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

EZ bar preacher curl

Here's how to do an EZ bar preacher curl:

Set up the preacher bench at a height so that the upper arms can rest comfortably on the angled pad.

Position yourself facing downward with your chest against the pad and armpits resting on the top edge of the pad.

Grasp the EZ bar with an underhand grip (palms facing upward) at the outer angled handgrips.

Let your arms fully extend downward, keeping the elbows on the angled pad. This is the starting position.

Keeping your upper arms stationary and pressed against the pad, exhale, and curl the bar upward by contracting the biceps. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the motion to maximize impact.

Continue to raise the bar till the forearms are almost perpendicular to the floor and biceps are fully contracted. Hold the position for a brief pause, and squeeze the biceps.

In a controlled manner, inhale, and slowly lower the bar back to the starting position, fully extending your arms.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Reverse grip ez bar curl

Here's how to do the reverse grip EZ bar curl:

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Grasp the EZ bar with an underhand grip (palms facing downward) at the inner angled handgrips. Your hands should be slightly closer than shoulder-width apart.

Let your arms fully extend downward, keeping the elbows close to your sides. This is the starting position.

Keeping your upper arms stationary, exhale and curl the bar upward by contracting your biceps.

Continue to raise the bar till your forearms are almost perpendicular to the floor, and the biceps are fully contracted. Hold the position for a brief pause, and squeeze the biceps.

In a controlled manner, inhale, and slowly lower the bar back to the starting position, fully extending the arms.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips

Keep your elbows stationary throughout the movement, avoiding any swinging or excessive body movement.

Focus on maintaining proper form and control throughout the exercise.

Start with a weight that enables you to do the exercise using the proper form. Following that, focus on progressive overload as you become stronger..

As with any exercise, it's essential to listen to your body and not push beyond your limits.

If you experience pain or discomfort, stop the exercise immediately, and consult with a fitness professional.

Muscles targeted by EZ bar curl

The EZ bar curls primarily targets the muscles of the upper arm, specifically the biceps brachii. However, other muscles are also involved as secondary or stabilizing muscles.

Here are the main muscles targeted by the EZ curl exercise:

Biceps brachii

The biceps brachii, commonly known as the biceps, is the primary muscle targeted by EZ curls. It's located on the front of the upper arm and is responsible for elbow flexion, which is the main movement in the curling motion.

Brachialis

The brachialis muscle is located underneath the biceps brachii. It's also involved in elbow flexion and is targeted to a lesser extent during EZ curls.

Brachioradialis

The brachioradialis is a forearm muscle that runs along the thumb side of the forearm. It assists in elbow flexion and plays a secondary role in the EZ curl exercise.

Forearm muscles

While not the primary focus, the muscles of the forearm, including the wrist flexors and extensors, are involved in stabilizing the weight during EZ bar curls.

It's important to note that the specific muscles targeted and the extent of their involvement can vary depending on factors like grip variation, hand placement and individual anatomy.

Additionally, compound exercises like the EZ bar curl, can also engage muscles in the shoulders and upper back to a lesser degree as stabilizers.

