Adjustment disorder: Coping with transitions and challenges

Adjustment disorders are stress-induced psychological conditions. They're a result of an individual's inability to cope with a significant life event or change.

They happen if a person goes through higher levels of stress than they would normally expect. It may also lead to challenges with relationships, careers or school. The condition can be diagnosed both in children and adults.

Adjustment disorders are treated with psychotherapy, medication or a combination of the two. Learning a few coping skills along with the right kind of guidance and support can help a person significantly.

What is adjustment disorder?

An adjustment disorder is a result of an overwhelming emotional reaction to stressful situations, events or life changes like being let go from work, passing of a loved one or complexities in relationships.

Many of us, can adapt to life’s uncertainties in a short period of time. However, individuals with this condition may react in a severe manner that can last for a longer period. These disorders are caused by substantial shifts in life events or stressors.

Adjustment disorder is different from other psychological disorders, like depression or anxiety disorders, in that it's specifically related to a stressful event. The symptoms usually subside once the individual adapts to the new circumstances.

However, in some cases, adjustment disorder can lead to other psychological disorders if left untreated.

Symptoms of adjustment disorder

Situational depression or adjustment disorder can affect anyone at any age and is characterized by behavioral as well as emotional symptoms.

Recognizing and identifying the underlying symptoms and seeking necessary treatment measures to help individuals cope with adjustment disorder in an effective manner, is very essential.

The common signs and symptoms may include the following:

Feeling sad, hopeless and anxious persistently.

Challenges in decision-making and concentration.

Alterations in sleep patterns and appetite.

Being isolated or socially withdrawn.

Excessive worry or preoccupation with the event.

Getting overwhelmed often.

Sudden bursts of Irritation and anger.

Engagement in self-destructive actions and behaviours.

Physical symptoms, like headaches or stomach aches.

It's critical to remember that these disorders can be significantly distressing, but the signs are primarily temporary and can be overcome as the person adapts to new life events.

The adjustment disorder symptoms have to consistently show for at least three months for them to be considered serious.

Treatment for adjustment disorder

A psychiatrist or psychologist, can diagnose this condition with the help of a comprehensive evaluation.

They can identify a person's underlying symptoms, duration and impact on everyday life. They may also diagnose you with unspecified adjustment disorder till they don't find any exact causes or stressors.The aim of the treatment process is to learn coping skills, lower the symptoms and to promote healthy adjustment.

The following are some approaches that are commonly used for the treatment of this condition:

1) Psychotherapy

Therapy modalities like cognitive behavioral therapy can help you to cope and adapt to major adjusments.

It can help you identify the negative loop of thoughts, emotions and behaviors that make it difficult for you to adapt to changes. Adjustments can be difficult to deal with and you may benefit from a supportive and considerate ear.

2) Medication

if your difficulties in adjustment are accompanied by symptoms of anxiety and depression, your mental health professional may also recommend medications.

While therapy allows you to explore your emotions, learn coping mechanisms, medication can help you internally.

3) Supportive interventions

Both adults and children benefit from supportive connections and communities. While your first inclincation may be to isolate, it's always be better to reach out for help when you really need it.

Engaging in self-help techniques can help you mitigate the associated stress and anxiety.

4) Lifestyle changes

If you go to a general physician, their first recommendation may be to improve your diet and make lifestyle changes.

Recovery is possible with therapy and other professionals, but your efforts count as well. You can start small, and increasingly create positive lifestyle changes for yourself.

Adjustment disorder can harm a person's overall well-being when they're faced with major life changes or uncertain events. By having a proper understanding of the symptoms and the right kind of treatment, coping with and adapting to these changes can become a reality.

Psychotherapy, medication, supportive interventions and lifestyle adjustments can contribute to a successful recovery from the condition. Keep in mind that being open to professional support systems is a step in the right direction towards healing and taking charge of your life.

