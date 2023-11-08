Adrenal fatigue treatment supplements might be harmful, according to a doctor

Adrenal fatigue is characterized by fatigue, nervousness, disturbed sleep, body aches and stomach issues.

It isn't an accepted medical condition, and the symptoms are usually associated with various other conditions. The inadequate production of one or more adrenal hormones is known as adrenal insufficiency in medical terms.

A TikTok video by Carie Morrison with the hashtag #adrenalfatigue became popular and got over eight million views. The text on the video said:

"You learn that the reason you are exhausted all day and wired at night is because of high cortisol levels."

Alarmingly, a doctor said that supplements available to supposedly treat the condition might make you feel worse.

What is adrenal fatigue?

Adrenal insufficiency can make you feel fatigued. (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Chronic stress can cause adrenal insufficiency and trigger the symptoms of adrenal fatigue.

The hypothesis is that the adrenal glands are unable to synthesize enough hormones required for the fight-or-flight response. However, regular blood tests are still unable to detect this fluctuation in hormone levels.

Dr. Stephanie Lee, an endocrinologist at Boston Medical Center, told Insider:

"I think that we are in a super stressed-out lifestyle,"

However, she also added that adrenal fatigue is "completely made up."

According to the Endocrine Society, such a condition where the adrenal glands stop functioning properly has no promising evidence. Dr. Lee adds:

"It is not something that is a medically recognized condition,"

Adrenal fatigue symptoms

Common signs and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency or fatigue may include:

Fatigue throughout the day

Body aches

Unexplained weight loss

Low blood pressure

Lightheadedness

Loss of body hair

Skin discoloration (also known as hyperpigmentation)

How to treat adrenal fatigue? Why supplements might be dangerous?

Dietary supplements might be harmful in some cases (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

As the term doesn't refer to a medical condition, there's no treatment other than managing the symptoms.

In case the individual is suffering from any diagnosed medical condition, the appropriate treatment must be provided.

Dr. Lee says:

"A lot of the people who have chronic fatigue are people who are working two jobs, or they have stressful family lives,"

People often tend to buy supplements to treat the condition, but it might do more harm than good. Dr. Lee told Insider:

"The supplements that you buy off the internet are not regulated, they're not monitored,"

Supplements must be taken only as per requirements, and it's better to consult a nutritionist before considering over-the-counter supplements for any condition.

Keeping hormones healthy is crucial for overall well-being, and a hormone balance diet can help improve physical and mental health.

Be it adrenal fatigue or insufficiency, a nutritious diet improves metabolism. In case you're experiencing the aforementioned symptoms, consult a doctor for proper advice and treatment immediately.

Early diagnosis and treatment of underlying conditions can help prevent and reduce these symptoms.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

