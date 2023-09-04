Age is Not the Limit: Exercise Recovery After 40

As we grow older, our bodies require extra care, which makes exercise recovery a crucial part of our lives. Exercise recovery after 40 becomes a necessity. After the age of 40, recovery of our body becomes slower, especially when you are regularly lifting weights.

In order to maintain the fitness standards we have set for ourselves, prioritizing recovery is a mandate. Sometimes it becomes an ego problem not admitting the need for recovery, and keep on pushing ourselves to the extreme limits. After a certain age, this practice is not fruitful.

To be at the peak of your performance at the age of 40, along with training you need to train with strategies that will boost your recovery abilities.

Tips for Exercise Recovery After 40

Take breaks! (Image by Freepik)

Avoid Pushing Yourself to Muscle Failure

Pushing yourself to muscle failure can lead to further fatigue and soreness in your body. This implements the increase of cortisol levels in your body.

According to various studies, stopping sets just before muscle failure can also provide similar types of results for your targetted muscle group. This contributes to exercise recovery after 40.

Creating a Balance between Volume, Intensity, and Frequency

In order to boost recovery, one must take special care about the volume, intensity, and frequency of the exercise. It is advised to maintain a high frequency with low intensity and low volume exercises. Performing all three with high intensity is not advisable as it only contributes to delaying your recovery.

It is necessary to ensure that the workout is not too much for you and it enables you to recover.

Being Sore Might Mean Different at this Age

If you are sore after a workout, it might not mean that you had a productive workout. Other factors should be considered and it is better not to depend solely on the soreness.

Mobility is Vital

Inculcating mobility exercises in your workout can be an essential factor for you to increase your flexibility and maintain healthy joints. Regular mobility sessions help you in reducing pain, contributing to the recovery process.

Way of Life for Exercise Recovery After 40

Meditation helps you find peace along with recovery (Image by Freepik)

The Importance of Sleep

Sleeping is the foremost thing for your recovery. When you are sleeping, all sorts of important tasks take place in your body. A night of good sleep contributes to muscle growth, recovery, and overall health. It helps reduce the fatigue.

Seven to 8 hours of sleep is a good standard to follow. It is also advisable to refrain from the use of mobile phones before sleep.

Regular Check-Ups

It is essential at the age of 40 to take regular health checkups. Nowadays with growing age, it is natural to face some issues with your health. So it is crucial to consult with a health expert and take precautions.

Recovery Sessions

Participation in various activities like yoga, walking, and meditation can help in faster recovery. They help improve the blood flow in the body and contribute to improving flexibility too.

Participating in such activities during the rest days also helps you stay fresh and reduce stress.

Nutrition Tips for Exercise Recovery After 40

A good diet compliments your recovery (Image by stockking on Freepik)

One should take note of the protein intake. For exercise recovery after 40, protein can be a crucial factor, as it helps in muscle repair and contributes to its growth. Taking around 0.75 grams of protein per pound of body weight can be the criteria.

Along with this, one can also take supplements like collagen and creatine for joint health and enhanced recovery, respectively.

It is vital to realize our age and accept it. With age, recovery is as important as your workout. Both should be given equal importance. With these recovery measures, you can enjoy your workouts without fatigue.

Taking care of your body comes with the benefits of longevity. Use these recovery tips and achieve all your fitness goals.