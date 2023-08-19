All about cardio drumming: What it is and what benefits does it offer?

Cardio drumming is an easy and fun exercise that helps activate major muscle groups with high-impact drumming movements. The best part about this type of exercise is that it's suitable for all age groups and fitness levels.

What more? Well, you don’t require drums and also you don’t need to be a drummer to perform this exercise. Instead, all you need is a fitness ball, a bucket or a basket and a pair of drumsticks. You just have to use the drumsticks to play on the fitness ball.

To get the most out of this exercise, make sure to get tools that are specially designed for cardio drumming. You can get them online or in fitness shops. Once you are well equipped with the tools, you can start cardio drumming at home, in a gym class, or in a group.

How to master cardio drumming?

Choose the correct equipment. (Photo via Instagram/thrive_caroline)

The best way to master this exercise is to opt for the correct equipment. The fitness ball you choose should not be too big or small, rather it should suit your height so you can use it in a comfortable way.

Also, go for a bucket that is sturdy and does not slide on the floor. It should be strong and stable enough to hold the ball in place so you can drum on it easily and safely.

To perform this exercise:

Step 1: Place the bucket on the ground.

Step 2: Put the fitness ball on the bucket.

Step 3: Do a quick warm-up to activate your body, particularly your arms and legs.

Step 4: Play some groovy music and start cardio drumming by hitting the ball using the drumsticks.

You might also include some dance moves along with drumming to put your whole body into action and make your session even more interesting and fun. It is best to listen to a trainer’s instructions and follow the beat or simply practice freestyle when you are at home.

Keep in mind that you don’t need a prior experience in drumming to perform this interesting and exciting cardio exercise.

What is cardio drumming good for?

Drumming offers several benefits. (Photo via Instagram/movement_nutrition)

Cardio drumming is a combination of drumming movements with easy aerobic exercises, making it an effective workout. It gives out numerous health benefits as well. Some notable benefits of cardio drumming include the following:

#1 It helps promote cardiovascular health

Drumming is a great exercise that is sure to elevate your heart rate, thereby giving you cardiovascular exercise benefits. This exercise involves heart-pumping movements that improve the functioning of the heart and keep it healthy.

#2 It strengthens the muscles

The body movements involved in this exercise help activate different muscle groups, which promotes muscle strength and improves their endurance as well.

Some cardio drumming may also involve specific legs or arm movements that are sure to improve your muscle strength and definition.

It promotes muscle strength. (Photo via Instagram/125livemn)

#3 It helps lower blood pressure

Since this exercise improves the functioning of the heart, it can also help lower blood pressure and prevent heart diseases. It can reduce high cholesterol levels and prevent heart attacks and strokes as well.

#4 It promotes the immune system

Studies suggest that regular physical exercise like cardio drumming can improve the functioning of the immune system and keep diseases and illnesses at bay.

#5 It improves motor skills

The flow and coordination required during this cardio exercise can boost your overall motor skills and keep you focused and coordinated. It can enhance your hand-eye coordination, which can improve your daily motor skills.

#6 It may reduce stress and anxiety

While the physical benefits of drumming are numerous, the mental and emotional health benefits are worth knowing as well. It is believed that the rhythm of drumming can potentially reduce anxiety and stress by keeping you in a meditative state.

It improves motor skills. (Photo via Instagram/125livemn)

The movements and music involved can work as a great stress reliever and provide an effective way to release stress and tension. Moreover, drumming with others in a group can boost your social interactions, improve your mood, and also keep you happy.

Suitable for all fitness levels, be it beginner or advanced, cardio drumming is an interesting and productive low-impact workout that offers plenty of physical and mental health benefits. To make your drumming sessions even more exciting and fun, try alternating between slow and fast-paced rhythms and experiment with different kinds of music.