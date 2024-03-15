All about Jane the virgin star Gina Rodriguez's weight loss

Gina Rodriguez's weight loss has been the talk of the town for years now. What you don't know is that she was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism at age 19 and Hashimoto's disease at age 26. Throughout her entire career, Gina Rodriguez has consistently remained physically robust and healthy.

This impacts the thyroid and can cause lethargy and weight gain, and she is now talking about how she handles it through a balanced diet and exercise routine.

Gina Rodriguez never set out to shed weight; rather, she has always attempted to live an active and healthy life, yet the world at large is abuzz with questions about the key to Gina Rodriguez's weight loss.

Gina Rodriguez's weight loss

Gina Rodriguez's weight loss has sparked widespread interest due to her amazing transformation.

Before to the fourth season premiere of "Jane the Virgin," viewers were astounded by her remarkable weight loss. Gina credits her achievement to a controlled diet, tailored workout routines, and a focused mindset.

Importance of sunscreen (image sourced via instagram)

Her fitness programme combines aerobic and strength training, pushing people to achieve their own wellness and fitness goals. Gina worked closely with a dietitian to manage her cravings and maintain a balanced exercise programme.

Her path not only improved her physical appearance, but it also taught her the value of a positive mindset, setting reasonable objectives, and embracing self-love.

Acknowldging the struggles of keeping the weight off due to her health issues in a statement:

"As an actress, I was like, 'Seriously?! In a world that's so vain, I have to deal with the disease that makes you not keep weight off?'" she adds. "But it actually became a blessing because then I got to represent not only women and Latinas, but also women who are dealing with this disease."

The Jane the Virgin actress opened up about what she does to manage her condition in the following statement:

"If I can at least walk for 30 minutes a day, it's extremely helpful for my thyroid gland," she says. "Running, boxing, jump rope and hitting the heavy bag are my workout constants."

She also revealed the diet that helps her lead a healthy lifestyle. Rodriguez modified her diet to better fit her health by limiting dairy and gluten.

“so many of my ailments are gone. It feels like freedom. This is new. I’m 33. It’s taken me a while.” Though she admits that she “can’t say I’m on point, always on it, because, man, I’m flawed.”

Gina, who married Joe in 2019 and announced her pregnancy in July 2022, recently welcomed her firstborn, a son, at the beginning of the year 2023.

"This birthday hits differently," she posted the pregnancy announcement video during the time. She is now fully immersed in motherhood and celebrated her first Mother's Day on May 14, 2023.