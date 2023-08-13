All about mustard greens: Nutrition value, benefits and possible side effects    

Mustard greens, also called Indian mustard, vegetable mustard, brown mustard or Chinese mustard, are one of the healthiest leafy green vegetables you can add to your diet. The vegetable belongs to the Brassica genus family same as cauliflower, collard greens, and kale.

This nutritious green vegetable has a strong spicy and bitter taste, but once cooked properly with other vegetables and spices, it tastes delicious. In this article, we provide a few interesting facts about mustard green, including its benefits, nutrition and side effects.

Mustard greens nutrition

Mustard green contains essential minerals and vitamins. (Photo via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

One cup of chopped mustard greens contain:

protein: 2 grams

calories: 15

carbs: 3 grams

fat: less than 1 gram

vitamin A: 9% of the DV (daily value)

vitamin C: 44% of the DV

vitamin E: 8% of the DV

Additionally, it also has vitamin K, vitamin B6, copper, potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium, thiamine, selenium, niacin, folate, riboflavin and phosphorous.

Mustard green benefits

While the research on the benefits of mustard greens is limited, brassica vegetables, in particular, have been linked to various health benefits.

#1 Rich in essential antioxidants

It contains essential antioxidants. (Photo via Unsplash/Cole Patrick)

These leafy greens are a good source of essential antioxidants like beta carotene, flavonoids, vitamins C and E, lutein and zeaxanthin.

Antioxidants are plant compounds that protect the body against oxidative stress, particularly caused by excess of free radicals and cell-damaging components like environment, pollution and lifestyle habits.

#2 May lower risk of chronic disease

Mustard greens are loaded with phytonutrients, which are essential antioxidants that help protect the cells from damage caused by oxidative stress and free radicals. Antioxidants prevent serious health concerns too, including diabetes, arthritis, obesity and cancer.

Additionally, this green leafy vegetable contains glucosinolates, which are known to fight against cancer-causing cells and prevent tumors.

#3 May boost immunity

Mustard greens may boost immune system. (Photo via Unsplash/Pille R. Priske)

Indian mustard may also help boost immunity. That's because it contains a significant amount of vitamin C, which helps support the immune system and keeps diseases at bay.

Studies suggest that getting appropriate vitamin C in your diet can potentially benefit the immune system and keep you away from allergies and viruses.

#4 May promote bone health

This nutritious green vegetable is loaded with calcium and vitamin K, both of which are super important for proper bone development and health.

In fact, studies also suggest that a diet rich in vitamin K can reduce risk of fractures in people, especially in postmenopausal women.

#5 May benefit the heart

Mustard greens may reduce risk of heart problems. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Green leafy vegetables like mustard green can lower cholesterol level and keep the heart healthy.

Studies have shown that the bile acid potential of this vegetable can reduce bad cholesterol, thereby reducing the risk of heart problems like heart attacks and strokes.

#6 May promote eye health

This vegetable contains a good amount of antioxidants like zeaxanthin and lutein, which are known for maintaining healthy eyes. Studies also suggest that a diet rich in these antioxidants may reduce risk of eye problems and prevent age-related vision issues, too

#7 May support brain health

Studies suggest that antioxidants like lutein in mustard greens may benefit the brain and improve its overall functioning. The vegetable may promote cognitive performance and also reduce risk of mental health problems.

Mustard green: Side effects

Mustard greens can cause adverse reactions. (Photo via Unsplash/Rens D)

This leafy green vegetable is generally considered safe and healthy, but it can cause adverse reactions in specific individuals.

If you're on any blood thinner medications, avoid mustard green or consult your doctor before adding it to your diet, as this vegetable is high in vitamin K, so consuming it could interfere with blood thinning medications.

Moreover, the mustard greens also contain oxalates, which can increase risk of kidney stones. Hence, if you already have kidney stones, make sure to consume it in moderation.