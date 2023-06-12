Almond butter vs peanut butter: Which is the healthier choice?

Almond butter vs peanut butter? Which one is a healthier choice? If you're confused about choosing a healthier alternative to butter, here's all the information you need.

Nut butter have become increasingly popular over the years as a healthy and nutritious spread. Almond butter and peanut butter are two of the most popular nut butters available.

However, when it comes to choosing the healthier option between almond and peanut butter, the answer is not straightforward. In this article, we compare the nutritional values of almond butter and peanut butter to help you make an informed decision on which nut butter is the healthier choice.

Nutritional Comparision: Almond vs Peanut butter

1) Calories

Both almond butter and peanut butter are high in calories, but almond butter has slightly fewer calories than peanut butter. One tablespoon of almond butter contains approximately 98 calories, while one tablespoon of peanut butter contains approximately 96 calories.

2) Protein

Low in calorie and high in protein (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu)

When it comes to protein content, peanut butter has a slight edge over almond butter. One tablespoon of peanut butter contains around 4 grams of protein, while one tablespoon of almond butter contains around 3 grams of protein.

3) Fat

Both almond butter and peanut butter are high in fat, but the types of fat they contain are different. Almond butter is higher in monosaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy fats.

Peanut butter, meanwhile, is higher in saturated fats, which are considered less healthy. One tablespoon of almond butter contains around 9 grams of fat, while one tablespoon of peanut butter contains around 8 grams of fat.

4) Sugar

Low in sugar (Image via Unsplash/Christine Siracusa)

When comparing their sugar content - almond butter vs peanut butter - both are naturally low in sugar.

However, some commercial brands of peanut butter may contain added sugar. Almond butter, meanwhile, is less likely to contain added sugar. One tablespoon of almond butter contains around 1 gram of sugar, while one tablespoon of peanut butter contains around 1.5 gams of sugar.

5) Vitamins and minerals

Both almond butter and peanut butter are rich in vitamins and minerals. Almond butter is higher in vitamin E, magnesium and iron, while peanut butter is higher in vitamin B3, vitamin B6, and potassium.

Health benefits: Almond butter vs peanut butter

Almond butter

Almond butter vs peanut butter - great alternative to butter (Image via Unsplash/Devi Puspita)

Almond butter is a great source of heart-healthy monosaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol and reduce risk of heart disease.

Almonds are also rich in vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. Additionally, almond butter is a good source of magnesium, which plays a role in bone health, muscle function and blood sugar control.

Peanut butter

This is a good source of protein, which can help with weight management and muscle building.

It's also rich in vitamin B3, which helps convert food into energy and vitamin B6, which plays a role in brain development and function. Additionally, peanut butter is a good source of potassium, which is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Almond butter vs Peanut butter: The verdict

Both are healthier choices (Image via Unsplash/Dan Gold)

Both almond butter and peanut butter have their own unique set of nutritional benefits. When it comes to choosing between almond butter and peanut butter - the healthier option depends on your individual health needs and preferences.

However, if you're looking for a nut butter that's higher in heart-healthy fats and vitamin E, almond nut butter may be the better choice. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a nut butter that's higher in protein and vitamin B3, peanut butter may be the better choice.

Almond butter and peanut butter are both delicious and nutrition spreads that can be incorporated in a healthy diet.

While both nut butter have their own set of nutritional benefits, the choice between almond butter and peanut butter eventually depends on your individual health needs and preferences.

Whichever nut butter you choose, make sure to choose a natural brand without added sugar or oils for the healthiest option.

