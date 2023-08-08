American TV personality Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady, a 51-year-old TV personality and actor, recently opened up about his sexuality and revealed that he's pansexual.

In an interview with People, the ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ host spoke about his sexual orientation and the process of how he determined his identity.

"I am pansexual. I’m bisexual with an open mind", Brady said, which means he finds people of all sexes and genders attractive.

What is pansexual or pansexuality?

It's an emotional, sexual and romantic attraction to people regardless of their gender. People of any sex can identify themselves as pan, and just like everybody else, they may be attracted to some people and not others.

Many times, bisexual and pansexuality are used interchangeably but are different and possess certain differences. Bisexual refers to those who're attracted to more than one gender, but not all genders, whereas in pansexuality, people are attracted to all genders, be it straight, gay, transsexual, bi and others.

“To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone” – Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady opens up about his sexuality. (Photo via Instagram/Nativesonnow)

In the interview, Brady revealed that he first opened up about his sexuality with his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa. He also said that he was excited to see where his life would take him.

When asked about what his sexuality means to him, Brady said:

"To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. It means being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place."

He continued:

"I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there."

The 51-year-old actor said that he did his own research about being pan and came out after giving it a lot of thought.

Wayne Brady did his research about being pan. (Photo via Instagram/pagesix)

Brady also revealed that he struggled with finding his identity all his life. He expressed that therapy sessions and prioritizing mental health helped him a lot in figuring out who he was. He told People:

"I am now trying to be the most Wayne Brady I can be. I don’t know about most, actually. I am still coming together. But if I am healthy, then I can go onstage at ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects me to be."

When asked if he's currently dating anyone, Brady laughed and revealed that he's single right now and is working on himself.

"I am single, but its not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then Wayne as a single, open-minded pan can make a decision and be free and open to other people, Brady said.

Celebrities who are pansexual

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her sexual orientation. (Photo via Instagram/Britishvogue)

Apart from Wayne Brady, there are many other pansexual celebrities who’ve come out and openly spoken about their sexual orientation.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Jena Malone, Tammy Slaton, Bella Thorne, Madison Bailey, Cara Delevingne, Kesha, Rebecca Black and Sarah Paulson have opened up about their sexuality and come out as pan.