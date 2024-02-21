Amy Schumer endometriosis: Comic claps back at haters via latest post

Amy Schumer endometriosis has become a topic of discussion among fans. She recently responded to trolls who remarked on her "puffy" face, stating that she has "some medical and hormonal stuff going on" but is "okay".

The 42-year-old stand-up artist and actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon, prompting a flurry of social media remarks.

It is unclear how endometriosis generates these symptoms. It is thought to be linked to the immune system's excessive response to endometrial cells beyond the uterus. Fluid rete­ntion and swelling may cause puffiness in your face­, these are symptoms of a dise­ase.

Recently, funny lady Amy Schume­r made guest appearance­s on NBC's "Tonight Show" and ABC's "The View" to share about he­r upcoming Hulu series, "Life & Be­th." After these shows, some­ folks on social media commented on he­r look and wondered about her we­ll-being.

In a post on Instagram dated Feb. 15, Schume­r let her fans know she's de­aling with endometriosis, a condition where­ tissue similar to the one found inside­ a woman's uterus grows outside it.

Schumer stated:

"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face. I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years and you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

There is always some amount of global scrutiny surrounding female artists and their bodies. From their fashion to their weight, critics like to point out -- what they believe to be 'imperfections' and 'flaws' that do not meet the 'socially-accepted' standards of beauty.

She further made a bold statement about how women's bodies are always compared, judged and criticised more than men.

Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in," continued Schumer.

She continuosly tries and spread awareness about the condition in her own unique manner.

Endometriosis is commonly treated with medication or surgery. The way you and your medical professionals choose will be determined by the severity of your symptoms and your desire to conceive.

Usually, medicine is advised first. If it does not provide adequate relief, surgery may be necessary.

Amy Schumer also documented her treatment journey and talked about the symptoms she was suffering from after her surgery in 2021 that required her to remove her uterus and appendix.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," said Amy Schumer back in 2021.

To handle and manage endometriosis, select a health care expert with whom you're comfortable with.

You may wish to get another perspective before beginning any treatment. This ensures that you are aware of all of your alternatives, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each one.