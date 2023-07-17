Analyzing washing face a dandruff shampoo: Is Head and Shoulders safe for the skin?

Washing face with head and shoulders became quite a trend back in 2022 when an influencer on Tiktok unearthed the idea. As the trend came into direct contact with the day-to-day lives of people, most of them were pretty shocked instead of being awed.

This particular shampoo has been quite famous for its effectiveness in fighting dandruff, but most people were skeptical about using it as a face wash.

Doctors suggest choosing a shampoo that is gentle on the hair and positively impacts the scalp and overall skin health, but they aren't sure which shampoo to suggest for washing the face.

Is Head and Shoulders safe for washing face?

Head and Shoulders for washing face (Image via Getty Images)

Head and Shoulders can be considered safe for use on the skin, specifically for washing the face, but it is generally not recommended by medical professionals and dermatologists.

Before jumping into the bandwagon, one should consider going through the potential complications of using it for washing face:

pH levels: The pH of the scalp differs from that of the face. Head and Shoulders shampoo is designed to maintain a pH balance suitable for the scalp, which is typically more alkaline. But the skin on the face is naturally slightly acidic to support its protective barrier. Hence, using a shampoo that is not formulated for the face can disrupt this delicate pH balance, leading to skin irritation and dryness. Ingredients: Most shampoos, including Head and Shoulders, often contain cleansing agents, fragrances, and other ingredients that may be too harsh for the facial skin. These ingredients can strip away the skin's natural oils, leading to dryness and potential irritation. Specific skin concerns: The skin on the face has specific concerns like acne, sensitivity, or conditions such as rosacea or eczema. Using a shampoo not designed for the face can exacerbate these conditions and worsen symptoms. Eye irritation: Shampoos are not formulated to be used around the eyes. If the shampoo comes into contact with the eyes while washing the face, it can cause stinging, redness, and irritation.

Shampoos (Image via Getty Images)

On the other hand, the brand's commitment to safety, extensive testing, and dermatologist recommendations indicate that it is designed to be gentle and suitable for use on both the hair and skin.

Safety & performance of Head & Shoulders

The brand of Head & Shoulders places a strong emphasis on safety, effectiveness, and kindness towards the skin as they have one of the best antidandruff shampoos in the market. They happen to collaborate with industry experts and dermatologists' associations to ensure their dandruff-fighting products are gentle and safe for the skin and hair.

Each ingredient in Head & Shoulders shampoo undergoes rigorous safety testing, similar to independent organizations such as the World Health Organization. The brand evaluates the entire product to ensure its safety, kindness, and effectiveness.

Head and Shoulders (Image via Getty Images)

In fact, Head & Shoulders products are clinically proven, dermatologically tested, pH balanced, and recommended by 9 out of 10 dermatologists. The brand follows a comprehensive four-step safety process that involves deep knowledge of ingredients, setting safe ranges for each ingredient, and testing the final product to ensure its safety during use.

Head & Shoulders side effects

While Head & Shoulders is generally considered safe for use, it's quite important to be aware of any potential side effects that might have a chance to occur in the near future.

The shampoo contains pyrithione zinc topical which may have some unwanted side effects, including skin irritation which is generally rare and happens to 2 out of every 100 people.

Ratings for Head & Shoulders products

Head and Shoulders for washing face (Image via Getty Images)

To gain a better understanding of the safety ratings of Head & Shoulders products, referring to the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep database might be great. The database rates cosmetic products based on their potential hazards and products of this particular brand have a moderate hazard rating which indicates that they may contain some ingredients which could pose potential risks.