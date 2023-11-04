Ancient Chinese secret - Daily Qigong practice effectively manages emotions and reduces stress

If you haven't heard about Qigong, this is a great holistic practice to try. It started 2500 years ago, and people still use it today. The point of Qigong is to make you healthier overall. Ir helps both physically and mentally. It's like a workout for the body, mind and spirit.

Another best thing about Qigong is that you feel a lot less stressed out, and it boosts your mental and emotional health. That not only helps regulate your emotions in place but prevents a lot of chronic illness.

If you're looking to feel better and boost your vitality, Qigong could be the perfect thing for you.

Origins and benefits of Qigong

Balances your energy (Image via Vecteezy)

Qigong is when you cultivate energy within your body using "Qi" (vital energy) and "gong" (skill). This Chinese practice has been around for thousands of years and is super popular for keeping you healthy, healing and feeling good.

It encompasses static and dynamic exercises, incorporating body posture, movement, breathing and meditation. The different forms of Qigong aim to optimize and balance energy, promoting relaxation and a focused state of mind.

Using energy for health and healing

Helps with depression and anxiety (Image via Vecteezy)

For some of these studies, they did a deep dive called meta-analysis, picking out those with similar groups and focusing on patients with type II diabetes.

The results of these studies suggested that it effectively reduced depression and anxiety while improving psychological well-being.

Health benefits

Help with other chronic illness (Image via Vecteezy)

Depression: The meta-analysis showed a reduction in depression symptoms among patients with type II diabetes who practiced these movements daily.

Anxiety: Daily practice was also found to alleviate anxiety symptoms in the same group of patients.

Psychological well-being: The study demonstrated that Qigong positively impacted psychological well-being, measured by the Diabetes Specific Quality of Life Scale.

Research limitations

Even though the results looked good, we need to keep in mind that the studies themselves weren't great. The researchers are saying we need more high-quality studies to really understand how this can help our mental well-being.

Getting started: Qigong for newbies

Practice simple moves as beginners (Image via Vecteezy)

Qigong can be good for your mind and body if you practice it daily. If you're new to it and want to make it a part of your routine, these tips got you covered:

1) Keep it simple in the beginning

Start with easy exercise that are a breeze to learn and do. Begin with basic breathing, gentle stretching and slow movements.

2) Make time for it

Set aside a specific time each day for your practice. Fit it into your morning or evening routine so that you don't forget. Start with just 10-15 minutes, and add more as you get the hang of it.

3) Set the vibes

Find a quite spot where you can focus without distractions. It could be your crib, a nearby park or any place that brings you peace and helps you connect with nature.

Join nearby classes (Image via Vecteezy)

4) Get help

If you're unsure or need some guidance, watch video tutorials or join a beginner-friendly Qigong class.

5) Listen to your body

Pay attention to what your body tells you. Don't push too hard, and adjust the exercises to your comfort level. Qigong is all about being gentle with yourself.

6) Stay on it

Consistency is key. Try to practice every day, even if it's just for a short time. Doing it regularly will let you feel the benefits and level up your practice.

7) Mix in some mindfulness

Qigong isn't just about the moves; it's about being present and mindful too. As you flow through the exercises, focus on your breath, how your body feels and the energy flow inside. It takes your practice to another level, trust.

Remember, Qigong is a personal journey. So be patient, and show yourself some love.

Qigong, a traditional Chinese practice rooted in cultivating energy, has shown promise in effectively managing emotions and reducing stress.

The early signs show that this age old opractice can have good effects on people with chronic illnesses, but more solid research is needed to be sure. If we dig deeper into this old-school Chinese thing, we might get some secrets about how it can boost mental health and make us feel better overall.