Andrew Huberman’s dopamine hack makes running 2x easy

If you want to hack your dopamine, you cannot go wrong with what Dr. Andrew Huberman has to say. He is widely recognised on all social media platform and all of his podcasts are backed with sceince.

There's no doubt about it: we live in a fast-paced world. Whether you're trying to get fit or accomplish tasks at work, staying motivated can be a real toughie. Dr. Andrew Huberman, a renowned neuroscientist, has uncovered a fascinating hack for improving motivation by leveraging the power of dopamine.

By understanding and implementing Dr. Huberman's dopamine hack can make running and achieving our goals feel twice as easy

Power of dopamine - how Dr. Huberman’s hack can make running 2x easier

Dopamine the reward molecule (Image via Unsplash/ Maxim Berg)

Dopamine, is most often known as the "reward molecule," plays a crucial role in our motivation. It creates a sense of craving, motivating us to go after what we desire.

He highlights the importance of understanding the dopamine system to gain control over our motivation levels. By mastering this system, we have the potential to produce our best work and avoid being controlled by fluctuating emotions and motivations.

Dr. Huberman explains how dopamine surges in our body when we receive or anticipate a reward. This spike in dopamine creates a positive association with our actions, making us more likely to repeat them. This concept is why social media platforms can be so addictive. They show content that rewards us at random intervals, creating an incentive to keep using the platform for more dopamine hits.

Social media plays a huge role is increasing the dopamine levels (Image via Vecteezy)

Dopamine can be stimulated by various factors in our lives. Unfortunately, activities like drugs, video games, and social media can easily induce high levels of dopamine. This poses a challenge as it becomes hard to feel motivated for activities that don't provide the same intense stimulation. Knowing this, it's crucial to find ways to maintain motivation for regular activities.

The dopamine system poses another challenge: once our dopamine levels have spiked, they enter a refractory period. This means that the subsequent peaks won't be as high as the initial spike. Consequently, we might feel drained and demotivated when the dopamine levels plummet. It becomes difficult to summon the motivation to pursue normal activities.

Dr. Huberman suggests two methods for recovering dopamine levels

best method is to get your dopamine on the baseline levels (Image via Unsplash/ Steven L)

The first method is simply to wait. By ceasing activities that stimulate dopamine release, the system will eventually restore baseline levels. However, this process can take a considerable amount of time, depending on the extent of dopamine abuse.

The second method is to intentionally make our experiences uncomfortable. Dr. Huberman explains that by engaging in activities that are harder or more effortful, we can rebound out of the dopamine trough much more quickly. For example, taking cold showers in the morning or practicing meditation can elevate baseline dopamine levels, making normal activities more comfortable in comparison.

Regular exercise is another way to maintain elevated levels of baseline dopamine. Movement serves as a driver to increase motivation. Additionally, there are supplements available, such as l-tyrosine, that can boost dopamine levels. However, Dr. Huberman strongly emphasizes attempting behavioral optimization before turning to supplementation, as supplements can be expensive and may have unwanted effects on other bodily systems.

Knowing the power of dopamine and implementing Dr. Andrew Huberman's hacks can have a tremendous impact on our motivation and ability to achieve our goals. By manipulating our dopamine levels and rebounding out of the dopamine trough, activities like running can feel twice as easy. Whether it's through deliberate discomfort or regular exercise, we can take control of our motivation and experience greater success in all areas of life.