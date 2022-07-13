What Is Angelina Jolie’s Exercise Routine That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Angelina Jolie is a name that needs no introduction. A woman known for her perfectly chiselled face and sleek body, Jolie is so much more than her looks, as she inspires millions around the globe.

Actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, Jolie dons many hats. A two-time Academy Award winner, the actress is also renowned for her humanitarian efforts and has won many accolades for it too.

Angelina Jolie is a ravishing beauty, envied by many for her beautifully symmetrical inverted triangle body shape and good looks. In this article, we shall look at how Jolie maintains herself despite being 47.

Angelina Jolie's Exercise Routine

Angelina Jolie started training for the movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and has maintained her body since then.

Jolie works out five days a week for two hours each day. She likes to include a wide array of interesting exercises and activities in her routine, such as yoga, HIIT, circuit training, Pilates, running, Krav Maga, kickboxing and others.

She starts off her day with yoga at 6 AM and follows that up with a different activity every day. Jolie focuses on consistency and likes to change things up to avoid boredom and burnout as well as speed up her progress.

A standard workout for Angeline Jolie tailored by her trainer includes a circuit training routine with a combination of strength and cardio workouts followed by aerobic exercises.

For each daily circuit workout, she performs two to three sets of 10-15 reps of around ten exercises that target different muscle groups, using light (5-10 lb) dumbbells.

Jolie's high-intensity interval training (HIIT) usually lasts between 30 and 45 minutes, while her cardio exercises consist of 15 minutes on two or three cardio machines.

A standard Angelina Jolie circuit includes:

Wide dumbbell squats: 15

Forward lunges: 15/side

Side lunges w/ twist: 15

Squat & press: 15

Stability ball leg curls: 10-12.

Cable lat pulldowns: 10-12

Dumbbell rows: 10-12

Dumbbell biceps curls: 10-12

Close-grip biceps curls: 10-12

Crunches: 15

Reverse crunches: 15

Mountain climbers OR jump rope OR high knees: 30 sec.

Angelina Jolie's Diet

Take a look at her sparkling skin, and you would know that Jolie doesn't mess around when it comes to her food.

"Real food, I’ve found, is actually better than dieting" - is what she says about her diet.

Angeline Jolie prefers clean, nutrient-rich, non-processed, high-protein and low-calorie foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and other nutrients, combined with some healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

She likes to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of lemon water. Jolie has given up smoking and avoids empty-calorie junk foods and alcoholic beverages (except on weekends), gluten, sugar, salt and other toxic substances that force her body to retain water.

Jolie has four to six small meals per day, eats slowly and avoids overeating to prevent bloating.

A standard breakfast for Jolie includes whole grains, cereals and fruit along with egg whites and a spoonful of coconut oil. For snacks, Jolie has light string cheese, a fruit or grain crackers.

A typical lunch for Jolie would comprise a tuna sandwich or a chicken salad with steamed veggies.

For her evening snacks, Jolie prefers a fat-free bowl of yogurt and raw almonds. Dinner includes grilled chicken breast or fish fillet and grilled or steamed veggies in margarine.

Bottom Line

Angelina Jolie's diet and workout routine is a combination of healthy eating and regular workouts, including toning and strength exercises. Her regimen can help you live a healthier life and build a sleek body like Jolie's.

