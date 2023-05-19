Anna Nicole Smith: A look into famous model’s life and cause of death

Reality TV star and model Anna Nicole Smith rose to fame for her Playboy covers and was later was in the spotlight because of the lawsuit with her late billionaire husband’s family about the inheritance.

Smith faced her fair share of fame as well as struggles throughout her life, but her death was the most tragic of them all.

What was Anna Nicole Smith famous for?

Smith became a stripper in a club in Houston to support her son. (Photo via Instagram/eangels12)

Born as Vickie Lynn Hogan in 1967 in Houston, Anna Nicole had a very basic beginning. She worked for low wages and switched jobs from time to time before establishing her name in the modeling industry.

Smith also became a stripper in a club in Houston to support her son. Later in 1992, she appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine, which bagged her the Playmate of the Year award in 1993.

Smith had a lucrative modelling career with clothing lines like Guess Jeans and H&M and also appeared in the comedy sequel Naked Gun 33 & A Third. Later, she also starred in her own reality show, “The Anna Nicole Show” but faced controversies, as she was reportedly always intoxicated on sets and often slurred her words.

How old was Anna Nicole Smith when she died?

Smith was 39 when she died.

When did Anna Nicole Smith die?

Anna Nicole died on February 8, 2007. According to The New York Times, the model was found unconscious at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Cause of Anna Nicole Smith's death

Smith died of an accidental overdose. (Photo via Instagram/annanicolesmitharchive)

Smith’s cause of death was an accidental overdose, with no other criminal element present, according to the Seminole Police Department in Florida.

The toxicology report suggested that Smith had a bacterial infection and flu at the time of the death. Her body also had multiple different substances at the time of her death, including valium, methadone and several other anti-depression and anxiety medications.

The medical examiner ruled out suicide and said that Smith was in good spirits before her untimely death. In an interview with People, Smith’s long-time companion Howard K.Stern said:

"She was my best friend, my lover, the mother of my daughter. She was everything to me, literally everything. My whole world."

Stern added:

"She talked about death really from the time I met her. She thought she was going to be like Marilyn Monroe. She thought she would die at the age of 36 or 37."

Anna Nicole Smith’s son also died of an overdose

Smith on her wedding day with her billionaire husband Howard J. Marshall. (Photo via Instagram/vintagevirgin)

On September 10, 2006, Smith’s oldest child Daniel had died of an accidental overdose at the age of 20. According to Stern, Smith never recovered from her son’s death.

"I would say that physically, she died last week, but in a lot of ways, emotionally, she died when Daniel died."

Where is Anna Nicole Smith buried?

Smith is buried at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum in the Bahamas. She's buried alongside her son Daniel.

During her final days, she grieved the loss of her son and revealed that she often saw Daniel in her dreams. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was conducted ten days before her death, Smith had said:

"I dream of him every day and every night. He comes to me in my sleep. It’s like he’s calling me to come to him."

You can watch Anna Nicole Smith’s life, career, death, and aftermath in Netflix’s new documentary, “You Don’t Know Me”.

