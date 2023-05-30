Anti-social behaviour: Exploring the common types

Anti-social behaviours are actions that go against society's principles, guidelines, and norms. They involve actions that do not take into consideration the rights or well-being of others and often hurt or upset people or the community as a whole.

People that engage in anti-social behaviour frequently have an anti-social personality, which is distinct from Anti-Social Personality Disorder (ASPD). ASPD is a medical condition in which an individual consistently doesn't care about what is right or wrong and avoids the liberties and emotions of others.

Criminals are often people with antisocial personality disorder because they break the law frequently. They may lie, act violently or impulsively, and have difficulties with drugs. The majority of adults with antisocial personality disorder had signs of conduct disorder before they were 15 years old.

Children with conduct disorder often grow up to be adults with anti-social personality disorder. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Understanding Anti-social behaviours

What do we understand by antisocial behaviors? What are tha major causes of anti-social behaviors? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Anti-social behaviour refers to a variety of actions that can cause a person inconvenience and annoyance, as well as hurt and grief. These are often characterized as the traits of a sociopath.

Activities inspired by Anti-social behaviour are frequently characterized by intentional and voluntary violence toward other people. Some anti-social behavior examples include:

Theft, vandalism, and crime are all prevalent

Deception and lying

Social conventions and rules are being broken

Abuse of drugs and alcohol

Several variables can contribute to antisocial conduct. The individual's surroundings, family, personality and certain genetics are all important elements that may influence the development of anti-social behaviours. Another possible reason is antisocial personality disorder, a serious mental illness marked by a significant lack of social awareness.

What are the 3 types of anti-social behaviour?

What are the three major types of anti-social behavior? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Understanding the three categories of anti-social behaviour can aid in the identification of underlying issues and the development of suitable therapies. We can encourage people to engage in coping skills while contributing to a more cohesive and respected community by promoting constructive relationships, teaching compassion, and offering support.

Anti-social behaviours may appear in a variety of forms and are classified into numerous kinds. The three categories of anti-social behaviour are explained here.

1) Violent/Aggressive behaviour

Aggressive or violent behaviour occurs when somebody acts in a way that causes bodily or verbal harm to others. Hitting, fighting, screaming, threatening, or bullying are all examples. People that engage in aggressive behaviour may be angry, frustrated, or desperate for power over others.

This type of behaviour can be hurtful and upsetting to those around them, and it can occasionally lead to violence. It is critical to learn better ways to manage anger and settle problems without resorting to violence.

2) Breaking the rules

Actions that contravene established societal norms, laws, or rules are referred to as rule-breaking conduct. Theft, vandalism, cheating, lying, substance addiction, or engaging in unlawful activities are examples of such behaviours. Individuals displaying anti-social behavior are likely to have an addictive personality.

Individuals that indulge in rule-breaking activities ignore society's standards and regulations. This form of behaviour disturbs social order, destroys trust, and can harm individuals and communities.

3) Deceptive behaviour

Dishonesty, manipulation, and deception are all examples of deceptive behaviour. This includes lying, deceit, cheating, fraud, identity theft, and manipulating people for selfish advantage.

Deceptive practices frequently entail the deliberate hiding or misrepresentation of information, causing others to make decisions based on inaccurate or incomplete information. Such acts weaken trust, ruin relationships, and can be emotionally and financially damaging.

What is Antisocial Personality Disorder?

How do we recognize individuals with this disorder? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) states that Antisocial Personality Disorder (APD) is a dangerous mental illness that causes people to act in ways that hurt other people. People with APD have no feelings, don't feel guilty, break the law, act violently, and often exploit alcohol and other drugs.

Individuals with antisocial personality disorder often try to make other people angry or upset on purpose. They may also try to control others or treat them badly or with cruel apathy. They don't feel bad about what they did or don't regret it.

It is crucial to highlight that engaging in anti-social behavior on an occasional or isolated basis does not necessarily imply an antisocial personality or condition. Persistent and widespread instances of such conduct, particularly when they inflict harm or distress, may, nevertheless, signal underlying concerns that require treatment and support. While it can be difficult to deal with anti-social behavior, it is possible to manage it with therapy and the right help.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

