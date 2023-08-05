Anxiety at night: Exploring and managing nighttime nerves

Anxiety at night is not unusual. It is a condition characterized by increased fear, worry, or restlessness. People who are experiencing anxiety at night may start to face issues with falling or staying asleep or transitioning into a restful sleep state due to the prolonged activity of anxious emotions and thoughts.

This peculiar condition can result in distorted sleep patterns, greater physical tension, and an overwhelming sense of distress while trying to sleep in the nighttime hours.

Anxiety at night can be a daunting experience for many. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Anxiety at Night symptoms: Navigating the darkness within

Anxiety is not an incurable condition. (Image via Vecteezy/ Stockgiu)

Facing anxiety during the night and during sleep is pretty common, and its symptoms can present themselves in a variety of ways. Uneasiness, conflicting thoughts, and a continuous feeling of imminent danger generally outline these nighttime outbursts of anxiety.

Physical symptoms may include a heightened heart rate, shallow breathing, and tension in the muscles. These signs can result in the formation of a vicious cycle, as anxiety often leads to sleep disruption, making it more strenuous to cope with.

What causes Anxiety at Night?

What are the factors that contribute to anxiety? (Image via Vecteezy/ Burartn)

Recognizing what triggers anxiety at night can greatly help with its management. A noteworthy cause is the lack of distractions that activities in the daytime bring forth. The calm of the night can boost worries and allow them to invade all of our attention.

Moreover, underlying thoughts and emotions from the whole day may come back to the surface if the mind isn't distracted. Other contributing factors to nighttime anxiety can include stress-provoking events, unresolved disputes, and even the use of certain medications.

A frequent accomplice of anxiety at night is overthinking. The calm that still nights provide is the perfect opportunity for the mind to dwell on negative thoughts of all sorts. Sparks of over-analysis of life events and catastrophizing future scenarios can lead to anxiety. Additionally, disturbances in the body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, can play a vital role.

Conquering the Nighttime Monster: How to calm anxiety at night?

Conquering the night monster is a complex journey. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The good news is that anxiety at night can be managed. It can be initially overwhelming, so it is important to start small or do whatever feels comfortable to you. Here are some strategies to relieve anxiety at night:

1) Mindfulness meditation

Committing time for awareness and meditation just before going to bed can greatly help in distancing one's thoughts and emotions. Anchoring yourself in the present moment so that you can lower the presence of anxiety-inducing thoughts.

2) Relaxation techniques

Progressive muscle relaxation, focused breathing practices, and guided imaginative meditations are proven effective relaxation techniques to lower physical tension and incubate a sense of calm.

3) Establish a Bedtime Routine

Establishing a routine for yourself is very important. (Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

Establishing a calming pre-sleep routine can indicate to your system that it's time to rest. Activities such as reading a book, getting a warm shower, or practicing light stretches can greatly assist you.

4) Journaling

Journaling your thoughts onto paper may assist with a deep sense of ease and conclusions. Make sure you write down your deepest worries and concerns before going to bed, so the sunny morning can welcome you.

5) Limit Screen Time

Exposure to constantly staring at screens that emit blue light can impact the natural production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleep regulation, in the system. Be conscious of limiting your screen usage at least a one-two hours before going to sleep to encourage better sleep quality.

6) Create a comfortable sleep environment

Create an environment that works for you. (Image via Pexels/ Michelle Leman)

Your sleep environment can make or break a good night's sleep. So be sure to make one that supports your sleep schedule. Remember, the body will bounce back with much more energy only if you give it enough time to rest and rejuvenate. Start by clearing your mind and letting go of all the unnecessary mental clutter.

Anxiety at night can be overwhelming to experience on a daily basis, but it is not a deciding factor for your quality of life. With an understanding of the causes and signs of nighttime anxiety, you can regain the necessary control by taking proactive measures.

How do I get rid of bad anxiety at night? Making use of relaxation techniques, improving sleep hygiene, and being open to the right guidance when required can make way for soothing nights and sunny mornings. Keep in mind that in this struggle you are not alone, and with the help of the right tools, you can overcome anxiety at night and welcome the state of calm that a quality sleep should bring about.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

