Apple cider vinegar: Can it really help you lose weight?

The internet has been buzzing with many health trends in recent years. The one that seemed to gain massive popularity was the apple cider vinegar or ACV diet for short. It's been hailed as a superfood, a remedy for conditions like acid reflux and GERD, and even a rapid remedy for weight loss and belly fat melting.

If you're attempting to lose weight, it seems like taking apple cider vinegar would be a no-brainer. However, is ACV truly a magical concoction or is it too good to be true?

While some small studies have suggested that apple cider vinegar can aid weight loss, further research is needed to evaluate its long-term impact and overall health advantages.

Here's what science says about apple cider vinegar and weight loss, as well as what you should know before giving it a shot.

Does apple cider vinegar help with weight loss?

Despite what you may see on social media or on a health blog, the apple cider vinegar "diet" alone has not been proven to help people lose weight. This information is anecdotal, i.e., not backed up by research. Just because it worked for someone else doesn't necessarily mean it will work for you .

Some who have tried the apple cider vinegar (ACV) diet say that drinking it in various doses and dilutions before, during, or after meals did help them to lose weight. While on the other hand, many did lose weight when it was done along with a calorie-restricted diet.

Apple cider vinegar may have minor weight-loss benefits, but studies on the subject are limited, and more extensive research is needed.

Benefits of using apple cider vinegar

We’re not giving apple cider vinegar a bad name. Some promising studies show that taking apple cider vinegar with a calorie-restricted diet may help lower triglycerides, body weight, post-meal glucose, and total cholesterol. Other research indicates that apple cider vinegar taken with a meal may help reduce glucose in people with insulin resistance.

Since apple cider vinegar delays stomach emptying, it promotes fullness. This may reduce calorie consumption. For some people, however, this could aggravate their gastroparesis.

How to incorporate apple cider vinegar into your diet

Apple cider vinegar does not appear to pose a substantial health hazard when taken in moderation. Here are some safe methods to consume apple cider vinegar if you decide to try it for weight loss:

In a cup of water, dilute one spoonful of vinegar. To boost the flavor of a cup of warm tea with honey and lemon, you may add the apple cider vinegar.

With apple cider vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, honey, and garlic, make a homemade salad dressing.

To avoid any negative effects, limit your intake to one to two tablespoons per day.

It's recommended to drink it in two or three doses throughout the day, and it's better to do so before meals.

It can also be used to pickle vegetables or simply drink by mixing it with water.

There isn't enough data to suggest for how long you'll need to take apple cider vinegar to see results. That's because research hasn't conclusively demonstrated that it helps with weight loss for everyone.

Apple cider vinegar appears to assist obese people to lose weight over a three-month period in limited human studies, but larger studies are needed to make recommendations.

Apple cider vinegar, when used as part of a well-balanced diet, can help you lose weight. However, working with your doctor or a certified dietitian to create a personalized weight loss strategy that focuses on nutrition and activity is likely to be more beneficial.

The Bottom Line

There is no magic bullet for weight loss - no pill or potion that will cause it to happen easily or quickly.

If you're looking to lose weight, the benefits of apple cider vinegar may not be huge, but they are enough to make it worth trying out. There are no harmful side effects yet there are plenty of positives, including potential benefits to your metabolism and other aspects of your health.

So while you're likely better off with a whole-food-based diet and exercise, adding apple cider vinegar to that plan might just give you an extra edge.

If taken in moderation, apple cider vinegar could be a good addition to your weight loss routine.

Give it a try and see how it works out for you!

