Are there any benefits of nicotine?

Nicotine is mostly found in cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, vapes, gums, patches and nic salts. Quitting nicotine has many benefits, but nicotine itself has some benefits, which is a fact.

It's a very addictive chemical and is found in tobacco plants and can also be made in labs. It has several health hazards. Nicotine is linked to many types of cancer and heart diseases, so quitting any form of nicotine consumption is encouraged.

However, everything other than nicotine in burning tobacco causes cancer. The health problems that are linked to it and smoking are not caused by nicotine. Let's explore the benefits of nicotine.

Benefits of nicotine

Benefits of Nicotine: Improves brain activity and memory (Image by Keren Fedida/Unsplash)

Nicotine is a majorly misunderstood drug, and it does not cause cancer. Smoking causes cancer and not nicotine. Did you know that nicotine has benefits? Let's have a look:

#1 Nicotine can help to burn fat: Smoking or vaping can increase metabolism and help us to cut weight. Those who quit smoking usually gain weight because of nic withdrawal.

#2 Increases memory and brain functions: Nicotine has been shown to improve short-term memory. It can fight neurological disorders and improve the brain's activities. It's shown to increase attention span and has also been shown to increase short-term memory in smokers.

#3 Improves athletic performance: Sportsmen claim that nicotine can help their reaction time and short-term memory, which helps them perform better on the field. It acts as an enhancer, which also helps in concentration. Drugs are illegal, but nicotine is not, and many athletes use it.

Diseases that nicotine can help fight: Benefits of nicotine

Muhammad Ali was affected by Parkinson's (Image by Nelson Ndongala/Unsplash)

#1 Parkinson's: The GOAT Muhammad Ali and many others were affected by this condition.

Nicotine causes extra dopamine release in the brain, which gives us that feeling of calmness and happiness. The dopamine that's released helps fight uncontrolled movement. Smokers have been shown to have a much lower rate of Parkinson's or other related disorders.

#2 ADHD: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common disorder. Patients suffer from anger issues, cannot pay attention or have hyperactivity. Nicotine can help people fight ADHD.

#3 Schizophrenia: People who suffer from it smoke cigarettes and medicate themselves with the nic rush they get. It's not healthy, but it does the job.

#4 Alzheimer's: Although there's not enough research, it has been seen that nicotine can help patients prevent Alzheimer's. It could maintain cognitive function. Smoking or vaping can delay or prevent the disease.

Alzheimer's is a serious condition and can destroy memory completely and all the brain functions.

Getting nicotine by vaping

Vaping is a new trend. (Image by Sierra Alpha Juliet/Unsplash)

If you are someone who does not like smoking and want to quit it but still want that nicotine rush, vapes are for you. Vaping or e-cigarettes have nic salts, which come as refillables or disposables. You just need to inhale the vapor created inside a vape.

Although they are not completely safe and have side effects, compared to smoking, they are relatively safer.

If you are a smoker, you must have seen the warning that comes every time you buy a pack. We all know the health hazards and benefits of nicotine. Thus we can conclude that nicotine is addictive but is not the cause of addiction.