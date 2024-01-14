Are you feeling like a burden? Therapist reveals how you can deal with it

Have you been feeling like a burden to your loved ones or just to yourself? Have you thought about where this comes from and what causes it?

At some point of time, we may feel so. While it may be common, it can often make us talk and behave in harsh ways toward ourselves. That can be especially common in the case of mental health disorders.

It's only recently that we are coming to terms with mental health issues and their impact. When a person finds that they have a diagnosis or a potential one, one of the first concerns is about reactions from others.

In some cases, it might not be met with supportive ears. Rather, we might be called out for being sensitive or oversharing.

Signs that you have been feeling like a burden

When you feel that you are a burden when diagnosed with mental health condition, hold conversations. (Image via Unsplash/Nik)

It can be difficult to realize that you are feeling like a burden to others. In fact, it can send you into the depths of loneliness and isolation.

How do you know that you are feeling this way? Perhaps the biggest indicator is that you start putting on a show. A lot of clients who come to therapy report that they don't want to 'trauma dump' or 'emotionally dump' on their loved ones.

As a consequence, you may start keeping things to yourself. Even when you are feeling the lowest, you may continue working and say that you are fine. That can especially happen if your significant other is going through a tough time.

When you start feeling like it a burden, it's often in reaction to what others expect of us or what we think are their expectations. If your parents have always expected you to not to cry over things and to be resilient at all times, it can be tough for you to reach out to them.

What can you do when you are feeling like a burden?

When you are feeling low, there are resources for help. (Image via Vecteezy/Aliaksandr Barysenka)

When you are feeling like a burden, try to hold a conversation with yourself. When we start feeling like a burden, we start going down the negative thought loop.

You become your inner critic, and it stops you from reaching out. When you are diagnosed with a mental health issue, it's essential to know that you are not the problem. Rather, you are going through a problem that needs to be managed.

Next, try to talk with someone. That can be your family member, colleague, therapist or even a friend — whoever you are comfortable with. When you talk to someone, they can help you with resources, share their own experiences or guide you towards professional help. Reaching out is positively correlated to your emotional health.

You and your concerns matter. When you are feeling like a burden, try to move towards compassion for yourself.

While growing up, we are taught to be strong and involve others in our personal struggles. However, sometimes we need to take out time and look after ourselves. Yes, we can't meet everyone's expectations, but we can't also hurt anyone else.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

