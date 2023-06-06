The term "landmine squat" refers to a specific exercise that targets the muscles of the lower body, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It involves the use of a landmine attachment, which is a barbell placed in a pivot or sleeve that allows for rotational movement.

Here's how you can perform a landmine squat

Landmine squats (Photo by Victor Freitas on Unsplash)

Start by placing one end of the barbell into the landmine attachment. You can position it in a corner or use a landmine-specific attachment if available.

Load the opposite end of the barbell with weight plates according to your strength and fitness level. Begin with a light weight and gradually increase as you become more comfortable with the exercise.

Keep your toes pointed outwards while keeping your feet at shoulder-width. Position yourself facing the landmine attachment.

Hold the end of the barbell with both hands, clasping it close to your chest.

Brace your core and maintain an upright posture throughout the movement.

Lower your body by bending your knees and hips.

Ensure to keep your weight on your heels while maintaining a neutral spine..

Continue descending until your thighs are parallel to the ground or slightly below, ensuring that your knees remain in line with your toes.

Pause for a moment at the bottom of the squat, then push through your heels to extend your knees and hips, returning to the starting position.

Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

Are landmine squats better than barbell squats?

Barbell squats (Photo by Lorenzo Fattò Offidani on Unsplash)

Both landmine and barbell squats are effective exercises that target the muscles of the lower body, but they have some differences. The choice between them depends on your specific goals, preferences, and available equipment. Here are some factors to consider:

Stability

The landmine variation offer a more stable and controlled movement compared to barbell squats. The fixed pivot point of the landmine attachment can help with balance and reduce strain on the lower back. This can be advantageous for beginners or individuals with mobility limitations.

Core activation

Landmine squats require greater core activation due to the rotational forces involved. The offset load challenges your core stability, which can be beneficial for developing core strength and stability.

Joint stress

Barbell squats generally place more stress on the knees, hips, and lower back due to the direct load distribution. The landmine variation, on the other hand, distribute the load differently and may be a suitable alternative for individuals with joint issues or those looking to reduce stress on specific areas.

Weight capacity

Barbell squats allow you to load heavier weights, making them ideal for strength and power development. Landmine squats, while still challenging, may have limitations on the amount of weight you can load onto the barbell due to the offset nature of the exercise.

What is the difference between landmine squats and landmine hack squats?

Barbell workouts (Photo by Victor Freitas on Unsplash)

The main difference between landmine squats and landmine hack squats lies in the movement pattern and muscles targeted:

Landmine Squats

In landmine squats, you perform a squatting movement with the barbell placed in a landmine attachment. The barbell is positioned in front of your body, and you squat down while holding onto the end of the barbell. This exercise primarily targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and other leg muscles. It also works on engaging the core for better stability.

Landmine Hack Squats

Landmine hack squats are a variation where the barbell is positioned behind your body instead of in front. In this exercise, you face away from the landmine attachment, reach down, and grip the barbell with an overhand grip.

From there, you perform a squatting movement, lowering your body down and then driving up through your heels to stand back up. Landmine hack squats primarily target the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, but they may also engage the upper back and posterior chain to a lesser extent.

In summary, the key distinction between landmine squats and landmine hack squats is the barbell's position in relation to your body. The normal landmine variation has the barbell in front, while landmine hack squats have the barbell positioned behind you.

Both exercises can be effective for developing leg strength and muscle hypertrophy, so you can choose the one that aligns with your goals and preferences.

