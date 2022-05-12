Fact Check: Are Pre-Workout Supplements Really Effective?

You've probably heard about pre-workout supplements if you're a regular gym goer or athlete. These supplements usually come in pill or powder form and claim to increase energy and workout performance.

Supplements claiming to help with sleep, immunity, joint pain, relaxation, gut health, and post-workout recuperation are all available. However, the pre-workout supplement industry has recently gotten a lot of attention.

When it comes to getting in shape, a lot of people are willing to try any hacks that will help them get there.

Protein drinks have long been considered necessary after a workout. However, in addition to protein smoothies, many people are now using pre-workout supplements.

As the popularity of sports nutrition supplements grows, many fitness professionals are beginning to question whether these pre-workout supplements perform or is it simply a bunch of hype?

But before you down that pre-workout, be sure you understand what's in it and how it impacts your body.

Interested in learning more? Here's everything you need to know about pre-workout supplements.

What exactly are pre-workout supplements?

"Pre-workout" refers to any supplement—usually in the form of a powder drink mix, but also in the forms indicated above—that purports to improve workout performance when consumed before the workout.

Pre-workout supplements may delay exhaustion, promote alertness, or increase muscular endurance depending on their content. They usually come as powder, pills, or liquids and should be consumed 30 minutes before going to the gym.

A good pre-workout can help you acquire lean mass and burn fat faster. You might feel stronger and more invigorated, get consistent pumps, and finish those last few reps with ease.

These supplements can help you do a few more reps, enhance your training, and stay in the gym for longer. However, not all pre-workout supplements are created equal. The components utilized determine their safety and efficacy.

Pre-workout formulations and other sports supplements are not magic medicines. Their goal is to supplement your diet and help you get closer to your fitness

Which pre-workout supplements are safe to take?

If the content is appropriately mentioned on the label and the firm is reputable, pre-workouts can be effective and safe to use.

A proprietary blend of components is frequently found in pre-workout supplements.

Check out this list of some of the ingredients for pre-workout supplements and how safe they are:

1) Caffeine

Caffeine is commonly used as a stimulant in pre-workout supplements to help with exhaustion and alertness. Caffeine consumption 30-60 minutes before exercise has been shown to improve endurance performance (such as running or cycling) by up to 20% during one- to two-hour exercises. It might also make your workout feel a little easier.

The main disadvantage of caffeine is that large amounts have been linked to stomach trouble, disorientation, and poor sleep.

2) Creatinine

Creatine is one of the most popular bodybuilding supplements, with a growing amount of evidence to back it up. Creatine is made up of amino acids and is stored in muscle tissues to allow for short bursts of energy during activities like running or weightlifting.

Creatine supplementation is helpful in boosting muscle growth, strength, and performance during high-intensity interval training (HIIT), according to a review of studies published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

3) Vitamin B

B vitamins are commonly present in fish, chicken, and dairy products. B vitamins are found in many pre-workout supplements because they help us develop energy, which can help us perform better throughout a workout.

However, unless a person is deficient in these vitamins, taking a supplement containing them is unlikely to help – though activity may increase the demand for some B vitamins, particularly B2 and B6.

4) Beta alanine

Beta-alanine is a naturally occurring amino acid that enhances nerve signal function and is synthesized in the liver. Supplementation may postpone the development of neuromuscular fatigue and improve athletic performance, according to certain research.

In the negative, the supplement can sometimes overstimulate nerve cells, resulting in paresthesia (tingling feelings). Since the occurrence of this side effect varies by dose, it's usually best to take a separate supplement to keep your consumption under control.

Takeaway

The majority of the chemicals contained in pre-workout supplements have been confirmed to be safe in the modest doses they're commonly used in.

However, some of the novel compounds found in some supplements are of great concern because they haven't been investigated or evaluated as thoroughly as other ingredients.

They can potentially cause major complications, such as liver damage, in some circumstances. So, before taking a supplement, consult a licensed sports nutritionist or dietician.

While it may seem convenient to buy all of your workout pills in one scoop, buying them separately usually saves you money and gives you more flexibility. It is essential to see your doctor before taking any supplements to ensure that the benefits exceed the hazards.

Edited by Diptanil Roy