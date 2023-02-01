Ty Wells was an exceptional breaststroke specialist Arizona swimmer for the club Wildcats. During his five seasons with the Arizona men’s swim team, this 23 year old swimmer had set quite a few personal records for the team along with earning an impressive number of accolades for his performances. This is why the sudden news of the Arizona swimmer death came as a shock to many people.

TY Wells was a powerful force in swimming to reckon with no reports of an earlier illness. Being on a swim team, this 23 year old was generally healthy.

Here is everything you need to know about the Arizona swimmer death along with the speculations and possible causes of the same.

Everything to Know About TY Wells' Unexpected Death

Earlier this week, the death of the Arizona swimmer death was confirmed with no cause of sudden demise given. His family is yet to give any statement regarding the death of the 23 year old as the investigation surrounding his death continues. The news of the swimmer death has left people in shock with his family in mourning.

TY Wells (Image via Instagram/Azathelic)

Speculations about Arizona Swimmer Death

However, there have been numerous speculations being made regarding the Arizona swimmer death.

As soon as the death of the 23 year old was announced publicly, speculations were quickly made that his demise was because of the covid-19 vaccine. The University of Arizona has publicly stated that they never mandated the Covid-19 vaccine as it remains unknown whether Ty Wells received the vaccine. There have been many instances where anti-vaccination activists immediately jumped to the blaming all the illness and death of the athletes on the Covid-19 vaccine. However, these are speculations at their best and should not be believed without any proper reports.

There have also been rumors that the Arizona swimmer's death could also be due to a motorcycle accident. The news was later scrapped as there was a different person with the same name who died from a motorcycle accident.

Increase in Sudden Deaths of Young People

Recently, there has been quite an increase in the sudden death of young people, which is largely associated with heart attacks and similar problems. Sudden cardiac death unexpectedly and swiftly stops all heart activity, leading to an individual becoming unconscious following the death. There was also a similar case involving Ashari Hughes, who in the middle of a football game experienced chest problems. She went to rest but then collapsed on the sidelines following her death on the same day.

The sudden increase in deaths of young people involving heart incidents is alarming. This is why all measures should be taken to promote your heart health. It ranges from regular screenings to eating healthy, keeping your body active, and immediately contacting the doctor in case you experience any symptoms of heart disease.

The Arizona swimmer's death has deeply saddened the community as people poured their condolences to the TY’s family on social media. The Arizona athletics director also expressed his sincere condolences over this unexpected loss and the university created an endowment fund to support student athletes who excel in both academics and athletics in honor of TY Wells.

Poll : 0 votes