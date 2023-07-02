Arnold Schwarzenegger's top pick: The clean and press for unmatched fitness

Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the most well-known bodybuilders in history, is frequently linked to traditional bodybuilding exercises like bench presses, squats and bicep curls.

However, when asked about his all-time favorite exercise by Men's Health, the former Mr. Olympia surprised many by choosing an Olympic lift popular in CrossFit — the clean and press workout

Arnold Schwarzenegger's pick: The clean and press

The clean and press is a compound lift that involves two distinct movements: the clean and the press.

The clean is a "pull" motion where the lifter brings the barbell from the ground to a front rack position across the collar bones. The press is a "push" motion where the lifter pushes the bar overhead, extending the arms and keeping the legs straight.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reckons this exercise covers all the bases when it comes to an effective workout, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Efficiency and effectiveness

Arnold Schwarzenegger has expressed his belief that the clean and press, along with the deadlift, is one of the most efficient exercises for building strength and muscle.

While it may be more suitable for intermediate or advanced weightlifters due to its complexity and explosiveness, it can be performed with dumbbells or kettlebells, making it accessible to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts.

Targeting multiple muscle groups

The clean and press is a full body exercise. (Image via MensHealth)

The clean and press is a full body exercise that targets various muscle groups, including the core, shoulders, glutes, hamstrings and arms.

By engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously, this exercise not only promotes muscle growth and definition but also improves cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance. It provides a well-rounded workout for those looking to enhance their overall fitness level.

How to do a clean and press with a barbell?

The clean and press is a full body exercise.(Courtesy of Weider Health & Fitness)

To incorporate the clean and press in your workout routine, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Start by standing with feet hip-width apart, positioning the barbell a few inches away from the shins.

Hinge at the hips, and bend your knees while maintaining a straight back, straight arms and lifted chest.

With the hands outside of the legs, stoop to grab the bar with an overhand grip.

Engage the core, and keep the bar close to your body. Drive through the floor, and quickly raise the bar.

To catch the bar in a front rack position as it passes the knees, shrug the shoulders, and slightly lower your body. Keep the elbows high and knees bent.

Push through your heels, and use your hips to straighten the legs, driving the barbell overhead. Fully extend your arms at the top.

To return to the starting position, lower the barbell to the shoulders and then to the floor, maintaining a straight back and engaged core throughout the movement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's endorsement of the clean and press highlights its effectiveness as a full body exercise that targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Whether you're a bodybuilder, weightlifter or fitness enthusiast, incorporating the clean and press in your routine can help you build strength, improve muscle definition and enhance overall fitness level.

Remember to start with lighter weights, focus on mastering the proper form, and consult a fitness professional, if needed, to ensure the safe and effective execution of this exercise.

