Aspirin for heart attack survivors: Study suggests medication reduces risk of second heart attack

Regular aspirin use may lower the chance of suffering another cardiovascular catastrophe for those who have suffered from a stroke once. However, according to a recent study published in JAMA, less than half of those with cardiovascular disease use aspirin to fend off future events. The study was led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of Michigan.

Only approximately 40% of those surveyed in the new study who had a history of cardiovascular illness admitted to taking the medicine to avoid having another heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular event.

Sang Yoo, MD, the first author of the study said:

“Survivors of heart attacks and stroke often face a high risk of having subsequent events. In fact, many people die from having recurring attacks. Aspirin offers one effective and relatively low-cost option for reducing the likelihood of additional events in individuals with established cardiovascular disease, and yet most people who could benefit from a daily aspirin don't take it."

How was the study conducted?

Recent study shows that many heart attack survivors don't take the medicine. (Image via Pexels/ Supplements on Demand)

The researchers examined 40,114 heart attack survivors who were 40 years of age and older. During the first year following their cardiac episode, the patients underwent coronary stent placement and took the medicine as directed by their healthcare physician.

People who used anticoagulants or experienced a stroke within the first year were excluded by the researchers.

The research discovered that adherence to the medicine gradually decreased over time after analyzing it at years two, four, six, and eight following the subjects' heart attacks. For instance, 90% of the individuals kept their aspirin therapy for the first two years after their heart attack, but by the fourth, sixth, and eighth years, only 84%, 82%, and 81% of the patients remained on it.

Researchers found that non-adherent participants had a higher risk of dying, suffering a stroke, or having another heart attack than those who continued taking the medicine every day.

How does aspirin help with heart attack?

Several healthcare professionals prescribe Aspirin to heart attack survivors. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Shvets)

The majority of medical professionals concur that using the medicine to prevent heart attacks could be dangerous for those who do not have cardiovascular disease risk factors. This is mainly because medicine's potential advantages may be outweighed by its risk of bleeding.

For people who have experienced a myocardial infarction or heart attack, it's a different story. These patients frequently receive a daily low-dose (81 mg) prescription from their doctors in an effort to reduce their risk of suffering another heart attack by preventing blood clots from forming.

To be clear, not everyone is a good candidate for aspirin therapy. A healthcare expert should be consulted before deciding whether to use it to prevent heart attacks. This is due to the fact that the medication has possible drawbacks as well, such as a higher risk of bleeding, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract.

Yoo claims that the new study is unable to explain why the medicine is used so infrequently but that there are likely many intersecting explanations. These include the fact that access to healthcare is not always readily available and that aspirin is sometimes only available with a prescription in some nations.

The research may help in understanding the main reason why people don’t have access to the medicine. Additionally, it may prove beneficial in targeting pharmacies and healthcare centers to make the medicine available.